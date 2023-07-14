Tigers top pick Max Clark debuts in Baseball America's updated top 100 prospects list

The 2023 MLB Draft is in the books, with a bevy of new prospects poised not only to bolster farm systems for 30 major-league teams, but reshuffle prospect rankings.

Max Clark is the Detroit Tigers' crown jewel, selected at No. 3 overall out of Franklin, Indiana, who debuted in Baseball America's updated top 100 prospects Friday at No. 22 overall.

"It’s hard to say a high school player has a lengthy track record, but Clark has hit wherever he’s gone facing the best on the showcase circuit," Baseball America writes. "Detroit needs an offensive boost, and Clark should eventually help provide it."

Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes, a right-hander out of LSU, is No. 6 overall. Dylan Crews, an outfielder out of LSU selected by the Washington Nationals at No. 2 overall, is No. 4.

Wyatt Langford, an outfielder out of Florida who was most strongly linked by draft analysts to the Tigers before going to the Texas Rangers at No. 4, is No. 11 overall in Baseball America's updated rankings.

Clark slots in right behind another Tigers prospect, third baseman Colt Keith, who is enjoying a breakout season in reaching Triple-A Toledo, and continues to rocket up prospect rankings, rising to No. 21 overall.

The 21-year-old Keith is hitting a combined .335 in 275 at-bats across two levels, including .414 in his first 29 at-bats for the Mud Hens. That includes a pair of home runs, one coming in his Triple-A debut.

His OPS across two levels is .993.

Keith was a fifth-round draft choice in 2020 out of Biloxi, Mississippi.

"The Mississippi high school product has been one of the minor leagues’ biggest breakouts this year," Baseball America writes. "He crushed in Double-A, made the Futures Game and continued hitting as one of the younger players in Triple-A. There are defensive questions, but he should hit his way to the big leagues."

Tigers pitching prospect Jackson Jobe also is in Baseball America's reshuffled top 100, slotting in at No. 69. Jobe's 2023 season has been hampered by lumbar spine inflammation, but he's appeared strong in his return from the setback.

"The third overall pick in the 2023 draft has made a handful of appearances this summer and has looked dominant in two-inning appearances," Baseball America writes. "He’s sat 96-98 mph on his fastball, mixing in a low-80s curveball, a mid-80s sweeper slider, a cutter and a changeup. His feel for spin is unique, and Jobe looks to be learning to harness his raw stuff."