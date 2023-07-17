No. 3 overall pick Max Clark signs with Tigers

The Detroit News

Outfielder Max Clark, the Detroit Tigers' pick at No. 3 overall in last week's draft, has signed his first contract, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Clark, who was rated No. 22 overall in Baseball America's new top 100, is a prep standout from Franklin, Ind.

In the draft, Clark was selected following the Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes at No. 1 overall and Dylan Crew going to the Washington Nationals.

"It’s hard to say a high school player has a lengthy track record, but Clark has hit wherever he’s gone facing the best on the showcase circuit," Baseball America writes. "Detroit needs an offensive boost, and Clark should eventually help provide it."