Tigers-Angels game postponed; they'll play straight doubleheader Thursday

Detroit — Tigers right-hander Michael Lorenzen will have to wait a day to face his former teammates.

The Tigers and Angels game scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed with severe weather forecasted for most of the night in metro Detroit.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday starting at 1:10 p.m. The second game will start 40 minutes after the first one ends.

“It’ll be fun,” said Lorenzen, who pitched for his hometown Angels last season. “I enjoy everyone over there on that team. It’s been good to see a lot of familiar faces.”

Lorenzen, who spent the first seven seasons in the big leagues with the Reds, never faced them last season. So, this is the first time he’s faced former teammates.

“It’s going to be a good atmosphere,” he said. “They are in a tight spot. They have to win every game (to stay in the playoff race). There’s going to be some good battles tomorrow. I’ve got to show up with my A-game for sure.”

It could also be Lorenzen’s last start in a Tigers uniform. Being on a one-year deal and enjoying All-Star success, he’s a very likely trade candidate before the Aug. 1 deadline.

Fans with paid tickets for Wednesday’s game can exchange their tickets any time for any future regular season game of similar value in the next 12 months, excluding Opening Day 2024.

Angels at Tigers

First pitch: (Straight double-header) 1:10 p.m., 3:30 (approximately), Comerica Park

TV/radio: Bally Sports Detroit, MLBN / 97.1

Scouting report:

Game 1:

LHP Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.16), Angels: His elite changeup is going to be a challenge for Tigers hitters. He’s holding opponents to a .181 batting average with a 41.5% whiff rate with it. He’s made two strong starts this month, limiting the Padres and Yankees to one earned each, covering 12.1 innings.

RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49), Tigers: Since giving up five runs on five singles in the second inning in Denver, he’s been on a run of 21.2 straight scoreless innings. He’s 3-0 in July, holding hitters to a .136 average. In that stretch, he’s lowered his ERA from 4.28 to 3.49. Nice time to be facing his former teammates.

Game 2:

RHP Chase Silseth (2-1, 4.44), Angels: This will be just his third start, but he’s coming off a dandy, punching out 10 Yankees and allowing a run over 5.2 innings. He throws a wicked slider off a 95-mph four-seam fastball. Hitters in the short sample are 1-for-17 against the slider with seven strikeouts and a 41% whiff rate. He will walk you, though. He has a 14% walk rate.

RHP Matt Manning (3-1, 3.19), Tigers: His start was moved up a day since he was limited to two innings on Monday because of a rain delay. He’s only gone six or more innings once since he’s returned from the injured list, and that was his no-hit performance over 6.2 innings against the Blue Jays.

