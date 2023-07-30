Tigers drop back-and-forth game to Marlins

Miami — The Tigers’ last game in Miami ended up being a dispiriting thrill ride.

Up 4-0, tied 4-4, down 5-4, up 6-5, down and out. The Miami Marlins didn't stop hitting from the fifth inning on, beating the Tigers 8-6 in the series finale at LoanDepot Park on Sunday.

BOX SCORE: Marlins 8, Tigers 6

The deciding blow was a two-run home run by Garrett Cooper in the seventh inning. He hit a 1-2 curveball off lefty Tyler Holton over the wall in left-center field. It was the first runs scored against Holton since June 29, a span of 11 outings.

Jean Segura added an insurance marker off reliever Jose Cisnero in the eighth, pounding a home run onto the berm in dead center field. Cisnero has allowed a homer in three of his last four outings.

The Marlins newly-acquired closer David Robertson picked up his first save.

The Tigers leaped to the top of the seesaw in the top of the seventh inning. Down 5-4, left-handed hitting Kerry Carpenter stepped up against left-handed reliever A.J. Puk with the bases loaded and one out. Manager AJ Hinch had right-handed hitting Eric Haase available to pinch-hit.

But Carpenter rewarded his manager’s faith with a two-run single, scoring Javier Báez, who had singled, and Jake Rogers, who doubled.

Miguel Cabrera, who played his final game in his hometown ballpark Sunday, went first to third on Carpenter’s single. He was given a standing ovation after he was replaced by a pinch-runner.

Carpenter's hit stopped a run of five straight tallies by the Marlins.

Tigers’ starter Tarik Skubal had breezed through the first four innings, facing the minimum 12 hitters, but he did not finish the fifth. The Marlins KO’d him with four runs, rapping five straight hits. It was reminiscent of Skubal’s five-run blowup in the fourth inning in Kansas City on July 18.

His downfall started with former Tiger Avisail Garcia, smacked a triple to right-center on an 0-2 pitch. Skubal forgot to cover first on a squibber to first base on the next hitter, Yuli Gurriel, giving him an RBI single.

Skubal was unable to recover.

The fifth Marlins run was a head-shaker. With reliever Brendan White pitching, Jon Berti reached on a throwing error by third baseman Zach McKinstry and advanced on a wild pitch. But he overran second base and got caught in a rundown between second and third.

It appeared that Berti intentionally forced contact with Tigers’ second baseman Zack Short. He was running toward third base and looked back at Short, stopped and collided with Short, who had just thrown the ball to McKinstry.

The umpires called interference on Short and awarded Berti third base. He scored on a single by Garcia.

The Tigers scored four runs in the third inning against Miami lefty Jesus Luzardo, who had allowed only four earned runs in his previous five starts combined.

Spencer Torkelson and Báez both lined RBI singles. Both were rockets, Torkelson’s at 109 mph off the bat and Baez’s 113. Cabrera, who has had quite a weekend back in his hometown, rapped a two-run double into the left field corner.

Before his first at-bat, Cabrera nodded to Luzardo. Twenty years ago, Cabrera had thrown a baseball into the stands to 6-year-old Luzardo and his grandfather before one of the Marlins World Series games in 2003 and made a fan for life.

Luzardo got Cabrera to ground out the first time, but after he watched his hanging slider rattle around in the corner, he slapped his hand on the turf in disgust.

The Tigers, though, left meat on the bone against Luzardo. They stranded the bases loaded in the second inning and they had two runners thrown out at the plate by second baseman Luis Arraez.

Andy Ibanez, who had doubled in the third, was thrown out trying to score from third on a grounder by Riley Greene. Greene doubled in the fifth, went to third on a ground out and was thrown out trying to score on a deflected grounder by Jake Rogers.

That presaged the collapse. The Tigers were 4 for 16 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

