A quick look at Eddys Leonard, the prospect the Tigers acquired in trade with Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers were unable to move starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Dodgers before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, but they still acquired a player from the National League West Division leaders.

The Tigers landed infield prospect Eddys Leonard from Los Angeles for cash considerations. Leonard will be assigned to Triple-A Toledo.

Leonard, 22, is a right-handed bat out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He spent six years in the Dodgers organization, reaching Double-A Tulsa this season, where he was hitting .254 with a .738 OPS. He had 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 92 games.

He had been designated for assignment by the Dodgers on July 28.

His best season, statistically, was in 2021, when he hit .296 with a .929 OPS, clubbing 22 home runs with 81 RBIs across two Single-A levels.

MLB Pipeline ranks Leonard as the Tigers' No. 22 prospect following Tuesday's transaction.