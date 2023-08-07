Tigers break shutout in ninth, lose 9-3 to division-leading Twins in opener

Detroit – There’s only one thing you can do with something this stinky.

Flush it.

The Central Division-leading Twins battered lefty starter Joey Wentz literally from the first pitch of the game and put the Tigers to rout, 9-3, Monday night at Comerica Park.

Donovan Solano hit Wentz’s first pitch for a double and when the dust settled two batters into the third inning, the Twins had accumulated eight runs and 10 hits, including three doubles and two three-run home runs.

Ryan Jeffers and Carlos Correa smacked the homers. Correa also had an RBI double. Solano had a double, single and scored two runs in the first two innings.

With the bullpen taxed, manager AJ Hinch had to ride Wentz the full three innings. It’s a cruel game sometimes.

The Twins put 17 balls in play against Wentz with an average exit velocity of 91 mph. They hit six balls with an exit velocity of 100 mph or harder.

Early innings have tormented Wentz throughout this season.

Ten days ago, Hinch used him as a bulk reliever in Miami after Beau Brieske pitched the first two innings. He pitched 4.2 scoreless innings and struck out six.

But when he's pitched innings one, two and three in his other starts, he’s allowed 45 runs. From innings four through six, he’s allowed just 15.

Idiosyncrasies.

But it put Hinch in a bind. Long reliever Brendan White and lefty Chasen Shreve had both worked two of the last three games. Same for Beau Brieske, though Hinch leaned on him again and he collected six straight outs.

From the sixth inning on, Hinch used his high-leverage relievers – Tyler Holton, Jason Foley and Alex Lange.

The Tigers were looking for a low-leverage situation for Lange to work through his command issues. This was it, but it didn’t go well. Lange had walked six of the previous 10 hitters he faced covering his last two outings. And he walked three more in the eighth inning of this game. He also hit Max Kepler in the foot, forcing in a run.

The positive: He struck out three.

For the second time in four games, infielder Zack Short pitched a scoreless ninth. He's allowed a run in five innings this season.

The Tigers’ hitters were muzzled by right-hander Pablo Lopez. They mustered five well-spaced singles off him in seven innings. Lopez struck out eight.

With two outs and two on in the ninth, Nick Maton hit a first-pitch fastball from lefty reliever Brent Headrick over the wall in right-center, his eighth homer of the season, to break the shutout. Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter each had two hits.

As the Twins continue to secure their hold on the division title, winning their season-high fifth straight, the Tigers are plummeting. They’ve lost nine of their last 12 and are a season-worst 14 games under .500 (49-63).

