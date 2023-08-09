Tributes pour in for Tigers' beloved broadcaster Jim Price

The Detroit News

Tributes poured in Tuesday for former Tigers broadcaster Jim Price, who died on Monday at age 81.

From early Tuesday morning when the Tigers made the announcement of Price's passing until Tuesday night after the Tigers blanked the Twins 6-0 at Comerica Park, many baseball fans, former Tigers, media members, friends and family went online to share memories of the former catcher with the 1968 World Series champions.

Here's a sampling of what people were saying about Price, who called his last game on Sunday, July 9, one day after the Tigers posted the franchise's first combined no-hitter against the Blue Jays.