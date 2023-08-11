Tigers have four prospects in the latest MLB Pipeline top 100 rankings

The Detroit Tigers' young corps of prospects is getting its share of notice in MLB Pipeline's latest rankings.

The Tigers have four players ranked in the top 100, including three position players, topped by Max Clark, their first-round pick in this year's MLB draft.

▶ Clark was the No. 3 overall pick, garnering a $7.7 million contract. At 18 years old, he is a good left-handed-hitting prospect and has made an early impression, with a .353 average and 1.389 OPS in four games, with a pair of home runs in the rookie league.

▶ Infielder Colt Keith, a fifth-round selection in 2020 ranks 26th. The left-handed hitter, a Mississippi native, hit .325 in 59 games with Double-A Erie and .270 in 30 games at Triple-A Toledo this season.

▶ Right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, is at No. 59 in the rankings. He worked his way from the rookie leagues to low-A Lakeland and to high-A West Michigan this season. He pitched nine games total, all starts, and totaled 22 hits in 28 innings with a 1-1 record and a 2.57 ERA.

▶ Second baseman Jace Jung rounds out the Tigers' top-100 prospects. Jung, 22, played at Texas Tech and was the No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft. Jung hit .254 with 14 home runs in 81 games at high-A West Michigan and .241 in 16 games at Double-A Erie.