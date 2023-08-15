TIGERS

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits 509th homer, tying Gary Sheffield for 26th all-time

Brian Hall
Associated Press
Detroit Tigers (L-R) Zach McKinstry (L) #39 celebrates Cabreras two-run home run with Miguel Cabrera (C) #24 and Kerry Carpenter #30 in the second inning.

Minneapolis – Miguel Cabrera hit his 509th career homer on Tuesday night, tying Gary Sheffield for 26th all-time during the Tigers' 5-3 loss against the Twins.

Detroit's designated hitter, who has said this will be his last season, opened the scoring in the second inning at Minnesota with a 438-foot, two-run shot to left field off right-hander Bailey Ober.

It was Cabrera's second homer of the season. Next on the career list is Mel Ott with 511.

His 1,867 RBIs are the 12th most all-time, one behind Ott.

Cabrera has 3,146 hits in his 21-year career, currently 20th.

Cabrera was showered with gifts before his final series at Target Field. The Twins honored him with a donation to his foundation, a custom fishing rod, No. 24-branded fishing hat, a tackle box and a commemorative hockey stick.

Former Minnesota Twins players Joe Mauer, left, and Justin Morneau, right, present retiring Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera with some fishing gear to honor his career, before a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis.
