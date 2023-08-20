Tigers, Yankees to play in MLB Little League Classic in 2024

The Detroit Tigers will play the New York Yankees next season in the MLB Little League Classic at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The game, announced Sunday, will be Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 at the home of the Little League World Series. First pitch is at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN as part of its "Sunday Night Baseball" coverage.

The game will be considered a home game for the Tigers, who are playing for the first time in the MLB Little League Classic, which started in 2017.