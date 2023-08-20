Tigers to call up outfielder Parker Meadows from Toledo

The Detroit Tigers will have a new addition Monday when they open a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park.

The Tigers announced Sunday they will call up outfielder Parker Meadows from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, ahead of Monday's game against the Cubs. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

Meadows, 23, was a second-round pick by the Tigers in 2018 out of Grayson High School in Georgia. He has spent the entire 2023 season in Toledo, where he's hit .256 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs, while stealing 19 bases. He owns an .810 OPS.

Considered one of the better prospects in the Tigers system, the left-hand-hitting Meadows is ranked No. 10 in the organization by MLB Pipeline, and No. 11 by Baseball America. He is the younger brother of Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows, who has missed most of the season dealing with anxiety.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Meadows plays center field, where he's drawn raves from the Mud Hens. Manager Anthony Iapoce told Detroit News contributor Lynn Henning this month, “I think he’s the best center fielder in the league. You don’t go a night or two without him making a great play out there.

“I don’t know what elite is,” Iapoce said, “but he’s the best.”

The Tigers will announce a corresponding move Monday. Unless there was an undisclosed injury during the game Sunday, the most plausible candidate, based on how little he's played recently, and, like Meadows, he bats left-handed, is Nick Maton.

The Tigers will have four left-handed hitting outfielders with Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Akil Baddoo and Meadows. Zach McKinstry, who has played both outfield and infield, also hits left-handed. Matt Vierling is the only right-handed hitting outfielder on the roster.