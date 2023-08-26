Tigers fall to Astros and Detroit native Hunter Brown

Detroit – The Houston Astros gave right-hander Hunter Brown a nice cushion to work with for his homecoming start Saturday night.

The Lakeview High School and Wayne State University product, who will turn 25 on Tuesday, struck out nine in five innings, beating the Tigers 9-2. He’s now 2-0 against his boyhood team.

Most of the heavy lifting, though, was done by the Astros hitters, who picked apart Tigers lefty ace Eduardo Rodriguez through the first five innings.

The first indication that this wasn’t going to be a vintage, or even typical Rodriguez performance was the 29 pitches he needed to get through the first inning.

His usual pinpoint command was absent, as was, despite facing seven right-handed hitters, his change-up. He only threw 10 of them. Most were for balls. One was blistered, a 109-mph exit velocity lineout by Jose Abreu.

Rodriguez’s other weapon against right-handed hitters is the cutter. That wasn’t working for him, either. Four cutters were put in play with an average exit velocity of 94 mph.

The only thing that was typical for Rodriguez in this one, Alex Bregman had his number. Bregman ripped an RBI double in the first inning, and he broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer (off a cutter) to left in the fifth. Over his career, Bregman is 8 for 25 (.320) with three homers and seven RBI against Rodriguez.

Rodriguez ended up with four runs and a season-high four walks on his ledger in 4.2 innings. He only had one strikeout and very few swings and misses. The Astros took 38 swings and missed on just three.

Bregman was on base five times, scored four runs and knocked in four runs. He had two doubles, a homer and a pair of walks. Jose Altuve had a single, walk, double and scored three runs.

The Astros scored a pair of runs off reliever Will Vest in the sixth and sent eight hitters to the plate in a ghastly three-run eighth inning against Jose Cisnero. They banged out two singles, a double (Kyle Tucker), with a walk, hit batter and a wild pitch mixed in.

The Tigers had multiple hits in just one inning against Brown. Kerry Carpenter singled with one out in the fourth, extending his career-long on-base streak to 22 games (second longest active streak in the majors), and stole second.

With two outs, Parker Meadows lined an RBI single off Altuve’s glove at second. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 104 mph, the hardest hit ball off Brown on the night.

In the fifth, Brown walked Zach McKinstry and gave up a single to catcher Carson Kelly, his first hit as a Tiger. McKinstry tagged and dashed home on a shallow foul fly down the left field line by Riley Greene.

Meadows and Carpenter each had two hits.

The Tigers, blanked the final four inning by a trio of Houston relievers (Kendall Graveman, Ryne Stanek and Ronei Blanco) struck out 15 times.

