Justin Verlander, Astros rout Tigers; Miguel Cabrera homers late

Detroit — AJ Hinch wanted to be clear where his allegiances were in the matter of Justin Verlander vs. Miguel Cabrera.

“It’s hard not to be super one-sided,” he said.

Really? One of them helped him win a World Series. The other plays for him right now. Both are going into the Hall of Fame. And, on crisp, sunny Sunday at Comerica Park, the former Tigers teammates faced off against each other for the final time.

“I’ll take Miggy,” he said. “But I do want everybody to soak up how cool this is. JV can either miss with four straight and let Miggy walk. Or he can put one right there for him if he wants to honor him (laughs).”

You know that didn’t happen. The two faced each other twice in the Astros 17-4 romp. Cabrera will go into retirement hitless against Verlander.

“For a baseball enthusiast, how awesome is this,” Hinch said. “To have two living legends, both ticketed for the Hall of Fame, especially here at this ballpark, our franchise — they’ve meant the world to what the Tigers have been for multiple decades.

“It is cool to take a step back and look at that.”

With a crowd of 28,496 looking on — and a large throng peering over the bricks in left-center and right-center — Verlander got Cabrera to take a called third strike in the second inning. He threw him four straight fastballs (93-94 mph) and then, with the count 2-2, froze him with curveball.

Cabrera came up with two on and two out in the fourth topped a slow ground ball to third base.

Cabrera is 0 for 5 in his career against Verlander.

Miggy had a moment, though, albeit with the Tigers' down by two touchdowns. He launched career homer No. 510, a three-run shot in the eighth inning, against reliever Phil Maton. WIth that, he passed Gary Sheffield and moved into 26th on the all-time list.

He also moves up to No. 11 on the all-time RBI chart with 1,871, passing Mel Ott.

Verlander shut out the Tigers on two hits over five innings, though it wasn’t exactly a Cy Young-vintage performance. He walked two and hit three and needed 95 pitches to get through the five innings.

What was vintage, though, was the way he responded to duress.

He loaded the bases in the second inning with two hit-batsman and a walk. But he bowed his neck and struck out Zach McKinstry (three pitches) and Jake Rogers. His fastball had been sitting at 93 mph. He threw four straight 96-mph heaters to Rogers.

The Tigers put the first two batters on in the fifth. Again, Verlander dug in. He won an eight-pitch battle with Riley Greene. He threw him six straight fastballs and then struck him out with a slider. He struck out Spencer Torkelson with three straight fastballs.

He ended the inning by getting Kerry Carpenter on a check-swing roller to first base.

Tigers starter Alex Faedo was up for the fight, too, but he came up on the wrong end of two costly long at-bats.

He got two quick strikes on Kyle Tucker in the third inning. There was a runner on first and two outs, the game still scoreless. But Tucker fought off the next six pitches. He saw every pitch in Faedo’s arsenal and then drilled 3-2 fastball inside the foul pole in right field for his 26th home run of the season.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning, Faedo lost a 10-pitch battle with Yordan Alvarez, walking in a run with a 3-2 changeup.

The Astros blew the game open against lefty reliever Tyler Holton in the seventh. Holton, who pitched a scoreless sixth inning and hadn’t allowed a run in 13.1 straight innings, got tagged for four, including back-to-back home runs by the bottom two hitters in the Houston lineup — Mauricio Dubon and Martin Maldonado.

Houston made a mockery of the day, sending 13 hitters to the plate and scoring seven more runs in the eighth, most off lefty Andrew Vasquez. Jeremy Pena, who had five hits in the game, delivered a bases-loaded triple.

Catcher Carson Kelly finished the inning, giving up a homer to pinch-hitter Yainer Diaz.

A second position player, Zack Short, was deployed in the ninth and limited the damage to just three more runs.

It was fun for a minute, though.

