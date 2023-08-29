Report: Tigers put veteran reliever Jose Cisnero on waivers

Detroit — The Tigers, according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, have placed veteran right-hander Jose Cisnero on waivers.

Cisnero, 34, has been a staple in the Tigers’ bullpen for five seasons, but he’s struggled mightily this month. In his last five outings, he’s allowed 10 runs in 3.2 innings with hitters slashing .526/.600/.632.

Teams would have until Thursday to claim him. If he’s unclaimed, the Tigers would give him his outright release. With five years of big-league service time, he can block any minor-league assignment.

With players having to be on big-league rosters by Sept. 1 to be eligible to play in the postseason, non-contending teams put a wave of veterans on waivers Tuesday. Including: pitchers Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk by the Angels; Carlos Carrasco by the Mets; and Mike Clevinger by the White Sox.

The Yankees’ Harrison Bader was also reportedly put on waivers. Bader was in the Yankees’ lineup Tuesday and Cisnero was available in the Tigers’ bullpen.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @cmccosky