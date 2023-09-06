Matt Manning knocked out early with injury in Tigers' 4-3 loss against Bronx Bombers

New York — Come on, not again.

Some version of that sentence, maybe one more R-rated, had to be going through Tigers' starter Matt Manning’s mind after his outing Wednesday was ended in the first inning when a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton struck him in the right foot.

Yes, the same right foot where a drive by Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk broke his fifth metatarsal bone on April 11 and cost him 77 days. Kirk’s drive left the bat at 97 mph. Stanton’s exit velocity was 119 mph.

Just as he did with Kirk’s ball, Manning finished the play, ending the first inning and stranding runners at second and third.

Manning walked gingerly off the field and went straight to the clubhouse for tests and the Tigers went on to lose to the Yankees 4-3.

The Tigers announced only that it was a right foot injury.

According to Sports Info Solutions, it was the 18th time a pitcher has been hit with a comebacker this season. Eight either left the game (Manning twice) or required a lengthy delay before they could continue.

Eight pitchers were hit with comebackers last year, six in 2021.

Manning had just started to find his groove after the long layoff. In his previous four starts he’d allowed just one earned run in 23.2 innings, holding hitters to a .128 batting average.

And his injury seemed to take some starch out of the Tigers. It was either that or Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt.

Schmidt set down 16 straight hitters after the Tigers nicked him for a run in the first inning on Kerry Carpenter’s two-out, two-strike knock to left field.

By the time they produced their next hit – a leadoff single by Spencer Torkelson in the seventh – they were trailing 4-1.

Andy Ibanez delivered an RBI single to chase Schmidt in the seventh and a sacrifice fly by Parker Meadows off lefty Wandy Peralta made it a one-run game.

Things got interesting in the eighth. With one out, Yankees manager Aaron Boone stayed with Peralta even as AJ Hinch sent up right-handed pinch-hitters Javier Báez and Andre Lipcius. Báez delivered an infield single and after Lipcius struck out, it looked like Peralta might've pitched around Torkelson. He walked him with left-handed hitting Carpenter coming up, indicating Boone was targeting the lefty-lefty matchup from the start.

Walking Carpenter to load the bases was not the plan, certainly.

It ended up being an empty threat. Right-handed reliever Greg Weissert struck out Matt Vierling to end the inning.

New York built its lead against right-hander Beau Brieske, who took over for Manning and struggled to find his command. The Yankees scored three runs off him in 1.2 innings, taking advantage of three walks.

After DJ LeMahieu poked a two-out RBI single in the second, rookie Jasson Dominguez launched an elevated, 95-mph fastball over the wall in right-center. It was his third home run in his five career big-league games.

It was also the 12th homer the Yankees hit off Tigers’ pitching in five-plus games.

Brieske walked the next two hitters, which set up a two-out RBI double by Oswald Peraza.

The Yankees tacked on the fourth run against Jose Cisnero in the fourth, an RBI knock by Gleyber Torres.

The Tigers have lost eight straight games in the Bronx, dating to April of 2021. They also fall to 6-25 against the American League East.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @cmccosky