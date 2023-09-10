Sawyer Gipson-Long impresses in big-league debut, leads Tigers to 3-2 win over White Sox

Detroit — Strike out Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr., in your first inning? Dispatch the first 10 batters in a row? Roll through five innings in 63 pitches, allowing only two hits and a run?

Safe to say right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long’s big-league debut exceeded maybe his own expectations. He allowed two runs and four hits in five-plus innings as the Tigers held on for a 3-2 win in the series and season-finale against the White Sox Sunday at Comerica Park.

The 25-year-old Georgia native acquired in a trade with the Twins last year for Michael Fulmer, impressed not only with the quality of his arsenal, but also with his composure. If he was even a little wowed by the moment, he hid it well.

His power changeup (86-87 mph) was a revelation, if not to the Tigers’ player development team then certainly to the White Sox hitters. He punched out Anderson, Robert and Eloy Jimenez with the pitch. Out of the same arm slot as the 21 changeups he threw, he mixed 19 sliders – two pitches coming out of the hand the same and moving at different speeds.

Toss in well-located two-seam and four-seam fastballs at 92-95 mph and the White Sox had their hands full. The 14 balls they put in play against him had a meek average exit velocity of 83.6 mph.

With one out in the fourth, Andrew Benintendi’s sinking liner to right field got past Kerry Carpenter and went to the track. The triple was the first hit allowed by Gipson-Long. With two outs, Jimenez ripped an RBI double.

Gipson-Long pitched around an error by third baseman Andre Lipcius in the fifth but he got into quick trouble in the sixth. Lenyn Sosa doubled and Anderson rolled an infield hit down the third base line.

That ended his day and he left to much-deserved standing ovation.

Right-handed reliever Will Vest gave up an RBI single to Robert that cut the Tigers’ lead to 3-2. He then walked Jimenez to load the bases with one out.

But they left the inning with the lead thanks to an improbable double-play turned by shortstop Zach McKisntry and second baseman Andy Ibanez. McKinstry fielded Yasmani Grandal’s ground ball on the second base side of the bag and had to throw it backwards to Ibanez.

Somehow Ibanez, with Jimenez barreling in on him, managed to reverse his momentum and make a strong throw to first.

Incredible play.

That left it up to the bullpen to preserve Gipson-Long's first big-league win.

After Vest, Tyler Holton and Miguel Diaz set down six straight to get it to Alex Lange in the ninth. And he powered through the heart of the White Sox batting order to earn his 23rd save — striking out Robert, Jimenez and getting Grandal to ground out.

The Tigers did all their damage against White Sox starter Jesse Scholtens in one third-inning burst. After McKingetstry and Matt Vierling singled, Spencer Torkelson lashed a two-run double down the line in left. That ball kicked back toward the infield, which allowed Vierling to score from first.

Ibanez followed with a single and Andre Lipcius rolled an RBI single to right field. The inning ended abruptly, though, when Scholtens, with a self-defense wave of his glove, snared a liner by Parker Meadows and doubled Ibanez off third base.

The Tigers managed just one other hit the rest of the game, a double by catcher Carson Kelly.

