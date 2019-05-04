Christopher Bell won at Dover for the second straight time, though he led only 44 laps in the No. 20 Toyota on Saturday compared with 110 last fall. Bell also won this season at Atlanta and Bristol and has 11 career wins in NASCAR’s second-tier series in just 51 starts. (Photo: Jason Minto, Associated Press)

Dover, Del. — Christopher Bell raced to his third Xfinity Series victory of the season, winning an extra $100,000 for taking the checkered flag at Dover International Speedway.

Bell also won at Dover for the second straight time, though he led only 44 laps in the No. 20 Toyota on Saturday compared with 110 last fall. Bell also won this season at Atlanta and Bristol and has 11 career wins in NASCAR’s second-tier series in just 51 starts.

“We’ve had really fast race cars, but we just haven’t been able to capitalize on it,” Bell said. “This one is really out to my pit crew. They did a great job of getting me out first there where I could control the restarts. I knew if we could get out front, we were going to be tough to beat.”

Bell matched Kyle Busch, who stars in the elite Cup series, for most Xfinity wins this season. He gave his checkered flag to a young fan in the stands.

The 2017 Truck Series champion, Bell earned a $100,000 bonus for scoring the highest finish among a field of four drivers in the “Dash 4 Cash” incentive program and already has plans for the money.

“That sprint car team is a long way down the road, but it’s definitely a dream of mine to have one,” he said.

The 24-year-old Bell is seemingly ready to move up to the Cup series but faces a logjam at Joe Gibbs Racing. Denny Hamlin, a two-time Daytona 500 winner, is signed beyond 2020 and so are Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

Erik Jones said at Bristol he is discussing a contract extension with JGR. Bell will likely find a Cup ride in 2020 but it’s unclear for which organization he’ll drive.

“Winning races doesn’t seem to be an issue for us,” Bell said.

Justin Allgaier was second and Tyler Reddick third. Pole-sitter Cole Custer won the first two stages ad led a race-high 156 laps but faded and finished fourth.

NHRA

Brittany Force took the No. 1 qualifying position in Top Fuel in the Arby’s NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway in Caommerce, Georgia.

Force raced to her third No. 1 qualifier of the season and 13th of her career with her Friday pass of 3.720 seconds at 319.52 mph.

“I’m feeling good and we’re exactly where we want to be going into raceday,” Force said. “We have three No. 1 qualifiers this season and that’s awesome, but we want more and we want more wins. We want it all. All of my family has won here, so we’re hoping for a win.”

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, and Eddie Krawiec was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Points leader Hight picked up his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the year and 65th overall with a 3.920 at 328.54 on Saturday in a Chevrolet Camaro. Krawiec ran a 6.851 at 196.90.