Natalie Decker (54) spins into the infield grass during Friday's NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Speedway. (Photo: Colin E. Braley, Associated Press)

Kansas City, Kan. — Ross Chastain raced to his first NASCAR Trucks victory Friday night after leader Stewart Friesen ran out of gas with three laps to go at Kansas Speedway.

“This is what sports is all about — comebacks man,” Chastain said after leading just five laps.

Friesen took the first two stages for the first time this season, but a costly mistake of leaving the pit box early with 42 laps to go left him without enough gas. He held the lead after a restart with 16 laps to go and led a race-high 87 laps on the 1 1/2-mile oval, but ended up 15th.

Chastain topped Ben Rhodes by 0.483 seconds. Todd Gilliland was third, followed by Austin Hill and Brandon Jones and two-time Kansas winner Matt Crafton.

Johnny Sauter, coming off a victory at Dover, was forced to the garage after his 20th lap because of mechanical woes and came back to complete 97 laps.

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick scored his third pole of the season and his Stewart-Haas Racing team swept the top four spots in qualifying for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Harvick, the defending race winner, turned a lap of 179.217 mph in the return of single-car qualifying to Kansas. That was enough to edge Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez, who locked down the rest of the front two rows for the 400-mile race.

Chase Elliott rounded out the top five for Hendrick Motorsports.

Harvick has been on the pole five times at Kansas, including last season, and he has three wins and three runner-up finishes at the track. He’s been eight or better in eight of the past 11 races.

IndyCar

Felix Rosenqvist was fast enough at Indianapolis to qualify ahead of teammate Scott Dixon. The Swedish rookie was even good enough to break up Team Penske’s dominance at the IndyCar Grand Prix.

If he does it again Saturday, 22-year-old Rosenqvist could throw quite a party.

Rosenqvist edged Dixon with a fast lap of 1 minute, 8.2785 seconds to claim his first pole and become the first non-Penske driver since 2014 to earn the No. 1 starting spot. Dixon was second at 1:08.2979 to make it an all-Chip Ganassi Racing front row. Jack Harvey qualified third at 1:08.3238.

Harvey, the English driver who runs a partial schedule for Meyer Shank Racing, made the fast six for the first time. Colton Herta, the American rookie who has one win with Harding Steinbrenner Racing, qualified fourth on Indy’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Ed Jones, the Dubai driver for Ed Carpenter Racing, will start fifth after making his first fast-six.