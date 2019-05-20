LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Berlin — Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70.

The Austria Press Agency quoted Lauda’s family as saying he “passed away peacefully” on Monday. Walter Klepetko, a doctor who performed a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said Tuesday: “Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that.”

“His unique successes as a sportsman and entrepreneur are and remain unforgettable,” the family statement said. “His tireless drive, his straightforwardness and his courage remain an example and standard for us all. Away from the public gaze he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. We will miss him very much.”

Lauda won the F1 drivers’ championship in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and again in 1984 with McLaren.

In 1976, he was badly burned when he crashed during the German Grand Prix, but he made an astonishingly fast return to racing just six weeks later.

Lauda remained closely involved with the F1 circuit after retiring as a driver in 1985, and in recent years served as the non-executive chairman of the Mercedes team.

Born on Feb. 22, 1949 into a wealthy Vienna family, Nikolaus Andreas Lauda was expected to follow his father into the paper-manufacturing industry, but instead concentrated his business talents and determination on his dreams of becoming a racing driver.

More: Monday's motors: McLaren’s failed Indy 500 effort was a comedy of errors

Lauda financed his early career with the help of a string of loans, working his way through the ranks of Formula 3 and Formula 2. He made his Formula 1 debut for the March team at the 1971 Austrian Grand Prix and picked up his first points in 1973 with a fifth-place finish for BRM in Belgium.

Lauda joined Ferrari in ‘74, winning a Grand Prix for the first time that year in Spain. He won his first drivers’ title with five victories the following season.

Facing tough competition from McLaren’s James Hunt — their rivalry featured in the Ron Howard-directed movie Rush — Lauda appeared on course to defend his title in 1976 when he crashed at the Nuerburgring during the German Grand Prix. Several drivers stopped to help pull him from the burning car, but the accident would scar him for life. The baseball cap Lauda almost always wore in public became a personal trademark.

“The main damage, I think to myself, was lung damage from inhaling all the flames and fumes while I was sitting in the car for about 50 seconds,” he recalled nearly a decade later. “It was something like 800 degrees.”

Lauda fell into a coma for a time. He said that “for three or four days it was touch and go.”

“Then my lungs recovered and I got my skin grafts done, then basically there was nothing left,” he added. “I was really lucky in a way that I didn’t do any (other) damage to myself. So the real question was then will I be able to drive again, because certainly it was not easy to come back after a race like that.”

Lauda made his comeback just six weeks after the crash, finishing fourth at Monza after overcoming his initial fears.

He recalled “shaking with fear” as he changed into second gear on the first day of practice and thinking, “I can’t drive.”

Notable sports deaths in 2019 (Updated: May 20)
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Niki Lauda, three-time Formula One world champion, right. May 20. He was 70.
Niki Lauda, three-time Formula One world champion, right. May 20. He was 70. Nuck Ut, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ashley Massaro, professional wrestler with the WWE. May 16. She was 39.
Ashley Massaro, professional wrestler with the WWE. May 16. She was 39. WWE
Fullscreen
Earle Robinson, legendary sports radio broadcaster who covered Michigan State sports for WKAR. May 13. He was 71.
Earle Robinson, legendary sports radio broadcaster who covered Michigan State sports for WKAR. May 13. He was 71. WKAR
Fullscreen
Gunther Cunningham, long-time football coach and the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator from 2009-13, of cancer. May 11. He was 72.
Gunther Cunningham, long-time football coach and the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator from 2009-13, of cancer. May 11. He was 72. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Harold Lederman, long-time boxing judge and HBO commentator and member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. May 11. He was 79.
Harold Lederman, long-time boxing judge and HBO commentator and member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. May 11. He was 79. HBO
Fullscreen
César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, a wrestler best-known as Silver King from his time in the WCW who also appeared in the movie, "Nacho Libre," of a heart attack in the ring. May 11. He was 51.
César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, a wrestler best-known as Silver King from his time in the WCW who also appeared in the movie, "Nacho Libre," of a heart attack in the ring. May 11. He was 51. WWE
Fullscreen
Dick Tomey, longtime college football coach who was the winningest coach in Arizona history and who also coached at Hawaii and San Jose State. May 10. He was 80.
Dick Tomey, longtime college football coach who was the winningest coach in Arizona history and who also coached at Hawaii and San Jose State. May 10. He was 80. Paul Sakuma, Associated Press
Fullscreen
David Montgomery, longtime Phillies executive and a minority owner. May 8. He was 72.
David Montgomery, longtime Phillies executive and a minority owner. May 8. He was 72. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jumpin Jackie Jackson, 20-year member of the Harlem Globetrotters. May 4. He was 79.
Jumpin Jackie Jackson, 20-year member of the Harlem Globetrotters. May 4. He was 79. Harlem Globetrotters
Fullscreen
Red Kelly, Hall-of-Fame Detroit Red Wings defenseman whose No. 4 is retired at Little Caesars Arena. May 2. He was 91.
Red Kelly, Hall-of-Fame Detroit Red Wings defenseman whose No. 4 is retired at Little Caesars Arena. May 2. He was 91. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Gino Marchetti, Hall-of-Fame defensive end who led the Baltimore Colts win consecutive NFL championships in the late 1950s. April 29. He was 93.
Gino Marchetti, Hall-of-Fame defensive end who led the Baltimore Colts win consecutive NFL championships in the late 1950s. April 29. He was 93. AP
Fullscreen
Marvin Daniel “Danny” LaRose, offensive lineman for the Detroit Lions in the early 1960s. April 27. He was 80.
Marvin Daniel “Danny” LaRose, offensive lineman for the Detroit Lions in the early 1960s. April 27. He was 80. Detroit Lions
Fullscreen
John Havlicek, Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall-of-Famer. April 25. He was 79.
John Havlicek, Boston Celtics legend and Basketball Hall-of-Famer. April 25. He was 79. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Brenda Jackson, mother of race-car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a long-time employee at JR Motorsports, of cancer. April 22. She was 65.
Brenda Jackson, mother of race-car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a long-time employee at JR Motorsports, of cancer. April 22. She was 65. Chuck Burton, Associated Press
Fullscreen
John MacLeod, longtime coach of the Phoenix Suns who led the team to the 1976 NBA Finals, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. April 14. He was 81.
John MacLeod, longtime coach of the Phoenix Suns who led the team to the 1976 NBA Finals, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. April 14. He was 81. Kevin Rivoli, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sam "Sonny" Taub, former basketball coach and athletic director at Detroit Mumford High School who guided the team to the state semifinals in 1969. April 13. He was 89.
Sam "Sonny" Taub, former basketball coach and athletic director at Detroit Mumford High School who guided the team to the state semifinals in 1969. April 13. He was 89. Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Forrest Gregg, legendary offensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers who won three Super Bowls as a player before he went on to become a head coach in the league. April 12. He was 85.
Forrest Gregg, legendary offensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers who won three Super Bowls as a player before he went on to become a head coach in the league. April 12. He was 85. Paul Shane, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Scott Sanderson, Dearborn native and major-league pitcher from 1978-96 who later went on to become an agent. April 11. He was 62.
Scott Sanderson, Dearborn native and major-league pitcher from 1978-96 who later went on to become an agent. April 11. He was 62. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Marilynn Smith, World Golf Hall of Fame member and founder of the LPGA Tour. April 9. She was 89.
Marilynn Smith, World Golf Hall of Fame member and founder of the LPGA Tour. April 9. She was 89. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Arie Irawan, Malaysian professional golfer, of natural causes. April 7, He was 28.
Arie Irawan, Malaysian professional golfer, of natural causes. April 7, He was 28. Vincent Thian, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Joe Bellino, a halfback and Heisman Trophy winner from Navy (1960) who was nicknamed the "Winchester Rifle" and played three seasons with the New England Patriots after his military commitment. March 28. He was 81.
Joe Bellino, a halfback and Heisman Trophy winner from Navy (1960) who was nicknamed the "Winchester Rifle" and played three seasons with the New England Patriots after his military commitment. March 28. He was 81. Harry Harris, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Keyonta Marshall, All-America defensive lineman who won two national championships at Grand Valley State. March 22. He was 37.
Keyonta Marshall, All-America defensive lineman who won two national championships at Grand Valley State. March 22. He was 37. Grand Valley athletics
Fullscreen
Mike Cofer, Lions linebacker from 1983-93 who was a Pro Bowl selection in 1988. March 21. He was 58.
Mike Cofer, Lions linebacker from 1983-93 who was a Pro Bowl selection in 1988. March 21. He was 58. Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
Coutinho, a Brazilian soccer star who was a member of the 1962 World Cup winner and who Pele considered his favorite attacking partner. March 11. He was 75.
Coutinho, a Brazilian soccer star who was a member of the 1962 World Cup winner and who Pele considered his favorite attacking partner. March 11. He was 75. Andre Penner, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of slugger Babe Ruth. March 9. She was 102.
Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of slugger Babe Ruth. March 9. She was 102. Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Harry Howell, NHL Hall-of-Fame defenseman with the New York Rangers. March 9. He was 86.
Harry Howell, NHL Hall-of-Fame defenseman with the New York Rangers. March 9. He was 86. Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Freeda George Forman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman and briefly a boxer herself. March 8. She was 42.
Freeda George Forman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman and briefly a boxer herself. March 8. She was 42. Laura Rauch, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Frank Joranko
Frank Joranko, who won nine letters at Albion College before going on to a long career as a coach (footbal, baseball) and administrator. March 7. He was 88. Albion College athletics
Fullscreen
Christopher Pallies, AKA professional wrestler King
Christopher Pallies, AKA professional wrestler King Kong Bundy, who performed at WrestleMania III at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1987. March 4. He was 61. David Coates, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ted Lindsay, Red Wings legend who won four Stanley Cups with Detroit. March 4. He was 93.
Ted Lindsay, Red Wings legend who won four Stanley Cups with Detroit. March 4. He was 93. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kendric Price, Michigan basketball player from 2005-07, from a shooting. March 2. He was 32.
Kendric Price, Michigan basketball player from 2005-07, from a shooting. March 2. He was 32. Michigan athletics
Fullscreen
Lulu Harwell, the widow of legendary Tigers broadcaster Ernie Harwell. March 1. She was 99.
Lulu Harwell, the widow of legendary Tigers broadcaster Ernie Harwell. March 1. She was 99. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Don Newcombe, long-time pitcher for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers. Feb. 19. He was 92.
Don Newcombe, long-time pitcher for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers. Feb. 19. He was 92. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Gene Littler, professional golfer who won 29 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1961 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township. Feb. 15. He was 88.
Gene Littler, professional golfer who won 29 times on the PGA Tour, including the 1961 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township. Feb. 15. He was 88. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Rick Rasnick, head football coach at Eastern Michigan from 1995-99, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Feb. 13. He was 59.
Rick Rasnick, head football coach at Eastern Michigan from 1995-99, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Feb. 13. He was 59. Eastern Michigan athletics
Fullscreen
Ron Hughes, a long-time member of the Lions front office who was part of the player-personnel department from 1982-2000. Feb. 12. He was 75.
Ron Hughes, a long-time member of the Lions front office who was part of the player-personnel department from 1982-2000. Feb. 12. He was 75. Detroit Lions
Fullscreen
Pedro Morales, professional wrestler who spent some time in the WWF and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. Feb. 12. He was 76.
Pedro Morales, professional wrestler who spent some time in the WWF and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. Feb. 12. He was 76. WWE
Fullscreen
Dick Kempthorn, former Michigan fullback who was a team captain and member of the 1947 and 1948 national-championship teams who went on to a successful career in business. Feb. 8. He was 92.
Dick Kempthorn, former Michigan fullback who was a team captain and member of the 1947 and 1948 national-championship teams who went on to a successful career in business. Feb. 8. He was 92. Wikipedia
Fullscreen
David Williams, Detroit Mumford alum, athletic director at Vanderbilt and the first black athletic director in the SEC. Feb. 8. He was 71.
David Williams, Detroit Mumford alum, athletic director at Vanderbilt and the first black athletic director in the SEC. Feb. 8. He was 71. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
Fullscreen
John Dingell, long-time congressman serving southeast Michigan who also developed an epic Twitter persona, particularly when it came to his fandom for Michigan, the Tigers and other sports, of prostate cancer. Feb. 7. He was 92.
John Dingell, long-time congressman serving southeast Michigan who also developed an epic Twitter persona, particularly when it came to his fandom for Michigan, the Tigers and other sports, of prostate cancer. Feb. 7. He was 92. Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Frank Robinson, Major League Baseball Hall-of-Fame slugger, the game's first black manager, and later a league executive. Feb. 7. He was 83.
Frank Robinson, Major League Baseball Hall-of-Fame slugger, the game's first black manager, and later a league executive. Feb. 7. He was 83. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Joe Presko, major-league pitcher in the 1950s who spent the 1957 and 1958 seasons with the Tigers. Feb. 5. He was 90.
Joe Presko, major-league pitcher in the 1950s who spent the 1957 and 1958 seasons with the Tigers. Feb. 5. He was 90. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Matti Nykanen, four time Olympic ski-jumping champion whose personal demons, particularly with alcohol, made him the subject of biographies and a film. Feb. 4. He was 55.
Matti Nykanen, four time Olympic ski-jumping champion whose personal demons, particularly with alcohol, made him the subject of biographies and a film. Feb. 4. He was 55. Bob Pearson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Bob Friend, long-time pitcher for the Pirates who led the league in ERA in 1955. Feb. 3. He was 88.
Bob Friend, long-time pitcher for the Pirates who led the league in ERA in 1955. Feb. 3. He was 88. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Alice Dye, "first lady" of golf architecture and design whose courses include TPC of Sawgrass. Feb. 1. She was 91.
Alice Dye, "first lady" of golf architecture and design whose courses include TPC of Sawgrass. Feb. 1. She was 91. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Wade Wilson, former Vikings quarterback and Cowboys position coach. Feb. 1. He was 60.
Wade Wilson, former Vikings quarterback and Cowboys position coach. Feb. 1. He was 60. Al Messerschmidt, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Peter Magowan, long-time owner of the San Francisco Giants, of cancer. Jan. 27. He was 76.
Peter Magowan, long-time owner of the San Francisco Giants, of cancer. Jan. 27. He was 76. Eric Risberg, Associated Press
Fullscreen
John Coughlin, United States figure skater, of suicide. Jan. 18. He was 33.
John Coughlin, United States figure skater, of suicide. Jan. 18. He was 33. Getty Images
Fullscreen
Glen Wood, co-founder of Wood Brothers Racing. Jan. 18. He was 93.
Glen Wood, co-founder of Wood Brothers Racing. Jan. 18. He was 93. Sean Gardner, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Joe O'Donnell, Ann Arbor native, offensive guard at Michigan and in the NFL. Jan. 17. He was 77.
Joe O'Donnell, Ann Arbor native, offensive guard at Michigan and in the NFL. Jan. 17. He was 77. Buffalo Bills
Fullscreen
Mel Stottlemyre, major-league pitcher and pitching coach, of multiple myeloma. Jan. 13. He was 77.
Mel Stottlemyre, major-league pitcher and pitching coach, of multiple myeloma. Jan. 13. He was 77. Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Gus Ganakas, Michigan State basketball coach (1969-76) and broadcaster. Jan. 11. He was 92.
Gus Ganakas, Michigan State basketball coach (1969-76) and broadcaster. Jan. 11. He was 92. Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
J.D. Gibbs, race-car driver and co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, of degenerative neurological disease. Jan. 11. He was 49.
J.D. Gibbs, race-car driver and co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, of degenerative neurological disease. Jan. 11. He was 49. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rick Forzano, Detroit Lions head coach from 1974-76. Jan. 10. He was 90.
Rick Forzano, Detroit Lions head coach from 1974-76. Jan. 10. He was 90. Associated Press
Fullscreen
Lenny Green, major-league outfielder including with his hometown Detroit Tigers (1967-68). Jan. 6. He was 86.
Lenny Green, major-league outfielder including with his hometown Detroit Tigers (1967-68). Jan. 6. He was 86. Detroit News archives
Fullscreen
Kwamie Lassiter, NFL defensive back for several teams including the Arizona Cardinals, of a heart attack. Jan. 6. He was 49.
Kwamie Lassiter, NFL defensive back for several teams including the Arizona Cardinals, of a heart attack. Jan. 6. He was 49. Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rick Down, Wyandotte native, major-leaguer and major-league hitting coach for several teams. Jan. 5. He was 68.
Rick Down, Wyandotte native, major-leaguer and major-league hitting coach for several teams. Jan. 5. He was 68. Doug Benc, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Alex Smirnoff, professional wrestler (including with WWE), of kidney failure. Jan. 5. He was 71.
Alex Smirnoff, professional wrestler (including with WWE), of kidney failure. Jan. 5. He was 71. Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
George Welsh, long-time football coach at Virginia. Jan. 2. He was 85.
George Welsh, long-time football coach at Virginia. Jan. 2. He was 85. Julian H. Gonzalez, Getty Images
Fullscreen
"Mean" Gene Okerlund, legendary wrestling announcer for WWE and WCW. Jan. 2. He was 76.
"Mean" Gene Okerlund, legendary wrestling announcer for WWE and WCW. Jan. 2. He was 76. WWE
Fullscreen
Tyler Trent, Purdue student and Boilermakers super fan, of bone cancer. Jan. 1. He was 20.
Tyler Trent, Purdue student and Boilermakers super fan, of bone cancer. Jan. 1. He was 20. Michael Hickey, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The next day, Lauda said he “started very slowly trying to get all the feelings back, especially the confidence that I’m capable of driving these cars again.” The result, he said, boosted his confidence and after four or five races “I had basically overcome the problem of having an accident and everything went back to normal.”

    He won his second championship in 1977 before switching to Brabham and then retiring in 1979 to concentrate on setting up his airline, Lauda Air, declaring that he “didn’t want to drive around in circles anymore.”

    Lauda came out of retirement in 1982 after a big-money offer from McLaren, reportedly about $3 million a year.

    He finished fifth his first year back and 10th in 1983, but came back to win five races and edge teammate Alain Prost for his third title in 1984. He retired for good the following year, saying he needed more time to devote to his airline business.

    Initially a charter airline, Lauda Air expanded in the 1980s to offer flights to Asia and Australia. In May 1991, a Lauda Air Boeing 767 crashed in Thailand after one of its engine thrust reversers accidentally deployed during a climb, killing all 213 passengers and 10 crew.

    In 1997, longtime rival Austrian Airlines took a minority stake and in 2000, with the company making losses, Lauda resigned as board chairman after an external audit criticized a lack of internal financial control over business conducted in foreign currency. Austrian Airlines later took full control.

    Lauda founded a new airline, Niki, in 2003. Germany’s Air Berlin took a minority stake and later full control of that airline, which Lauda bought back in early 2018.

    He partnered with budget carrier Ryanair on Niki’s successor, LaudaMotion.

    Lauda in later years formed a close bond with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who joined the team in 2013. He often backed Hamilton in public and provided advice and counsel to the British driver.

    Lauda also intervened as a Mercedes mediator when Hamilton and his former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg feuded, argued and traded barbs as they fought for the title between 2014-16

    Lauda twice underwent kidney transplants, receiving an organ donated by his brother in 1997 and, when that stopped functioning well, a kidney donated by his girlfriend in 2005.

    In August 2018, he underwent a lung transplant that the Vienna General Hospital said was made necessary by a “serious lung illness.” It didn’t give details.

    Lauda is survived by his second wife, Birgit, and their twin children Max and Mia. He had two adult sons, Lukas and Mathias, from his first marriage.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE