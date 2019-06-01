MHSAA baseball (Photo: Detroit News)

Matthew Fabry's suicide squeeze, scoring Weston Brundage in the bottom of ninth, lifted Grosse Pointe South to an 11-10 baseball district semifinal victory over rival Grosse Pointe North on Saturday.

South will play East Detroit in the district final at 4 p.m. Monday at Grosse Pointe North.

Devin Slaughter and Brundage led South's offensive attack with three hits. Conor McKenna and Will Leonard each had two hits while Cameron Mallegg drove in three runs for South.