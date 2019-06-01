Josef Newgarden wins Detroit Grand Prix Dual 1
Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) staves off Alexander Rossi (27) to win the time-limited Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 (NTT IndyCar Series Race) at the 2019 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Island, Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) staves off Alexander Rossi (27) to win the time-limited Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 (NTT IndyCar Series Race) at the 2019 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Island, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Race fans seek shelter on the patio of the International Media Center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 (NTT IndyCar Series Race — 70 laps) was delayed for more than an hour, Saturday June 1, 2019, on Belle Isle due to inclement weather.
Race fans seek shelter on the patio of the International Media Center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 (NTT IndyCar Series Race — 70 laps) was delayed for more than an hour, Saturday June 1, 2019, on Belle Isle due to inclement weather. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Race fans seek shelter on the patio of the media center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 was delayed for more than an hour due to inclement weather.
Race fans seek shelter on the patio of the media center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 was delayed for more than an hour due to inclement weather. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond puts his hands up during his interview in the media center. Drummond is grand marshal of 2019 Detroit Grand Prix.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond puts his hands up during his interview in the media center. Drummond is grand marshal of 2019 Detroit Grand Prix. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Mustang Sampling Racing, with drivers Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque (5) are followed by a host of cars that enter Turn 8 during the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.
Mustang Sampling Racing, with drivers Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque (5) are followed by a host of cars that enter Turn 8 during the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Starworks Motorsport drivers Parker Chase and Ryan Dalziel (8) enter Turn 8.
Starworks Motorsport drivers Parker Chase and Ryan Dalziel (8) enter Turn 8. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
AIM Vasser Sullivan drivers Frank Montecalvo and Townsend Bell (12) enter Turn 8.
AIM Vasser Sullivan drivers Frank Montecalvo and Townsend Bell (12) enter Turn 8. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Acura Team Penske drivers Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya (6) enter Turn 8 before winning the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.
Acura Team Penske drivers Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya (6) enter Turn 8 before winning the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Race fans watch as cars enter Turn 8 during the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.
Race fans watch as cars enter Turn 8 during the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Race track flag and communications marshals and race fans seek shelter on the patio of the media center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit was delayed for more than an hour Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather.
Race track flag and communications marshals and race fans seek shelter on the patio of the media center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit was delayed for more than an hour Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, who is serving as grand marshall of 2019 Detroit Grand Prix, shakes hands after he tells the drivers to start their engines.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, who is serving as grand marshall of 2019 Detroit Grand Prix, shakes hands after he tells the drivers to start their engines. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Drivers follow the pace car after another driver spun out before the beginning of the race.
Drivers follow the pace car after another driver spun out before the beginning of the race. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Pole-sitter Alexander Rossi (27) makes Turn 1 at the beginning of the time-limited Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1.
Pole-sitter Alexander Rossi (27) makes Turn 1 at the beginning of the time-limited Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Driver Will Power (7) leads the pack through Turn 1.
Driver Will Power (7) leads the pack through Turn 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Pole-sitter Alexander Rossi (27) makes Turn 1.
Pole-sitter Alexander Rossi (27) makes Turn 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Dual 1 winner and Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) makes Turn 1.
Dual 1 winner and Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) makes Turn 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Drivers Zach Veach (26) and Santino Ferrucci (19) jockey for position as they prepare to make Turn 1.
Drivers Zach Veach (26) and Santino Ferrucci (19) jockey for position as they prepare to make Turn 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A flag official waves the yellow caution flag as cars make turn one.
A flag official waves the yellow caution flag as cars make turn one. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Race fans watch from the City of Windsor grandstand at Turn 1.
Race fans watch from the City of Windsor grandstand at Turn 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Dual 1 winner and Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) makes Turn 1 as he leads the pack during this caution flag lap.
Dual 1 winner and Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) makes Turn 1 as he leads the pack during this caution flag lap. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
IndyCar pit row officials stand at the positions.
IndyCar pit row officials stand at the positions. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Detroit — The Detroit Grand Prix Dual 1 race got underway around shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday after a 1½-hour rain delay. Instead of a 70-lap race, the competition was limited to 75 minutes.

    The rain came and the fans scampered for shelter following the IMSA Sportscar Championship won by former Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron in their No. 6 Acura Team Penske Saturday afternoon on Belle Isle.

    A thunderstorm hit the island, forcing a delay of the start of the Detroit Grand Prix Race 1 which was scheduled to get underway at 3:30.

    IndyCar drivers can race in rain on the 13-turn, 2.3-mile street course, but certainly not with lightning which was the case Saturday.

    Alexander Rossi showed he has put his disappointment of finishing second to Simon Pagenaud in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 behind him, winning the pole for the race Saturday morning.

    Rossi, who also won the pole for Race 2 last year, put together the fastest lap (1:14.19) during the final minute of the second qualifying session, taking the top spot away from Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden who had the fastest time in the first session to earn a championship point to put him in a tie for the points lead with Pagenaud who is also his teammate.

    dgoricki@detroitnews.com

