Detroit — The Detroit Grand Prix Dual 1 race got underway around shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday after a 1½-hour rain delay. Instead of a 70-lap race, the competition was limited to 75 minutes.

The rain came and the fans scampered for shelter following the IMSA Sportscar Championship won by former Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron in their No. 6 Acura Team Penske Saturday afternoon on Belle Isle.

Buy Photo The Detroit Grand Prix Dual 1 starts on Belle Isle Saturday after an 1 1/2-hour delay due to a thunderstorm. (Photo: Todd McInturf/The Detroit News)

A thunderstorm hit the island, forcing a delay of the start of the Detroit Grand Prix Race 1 which was scheduled to get underway at 3:30.

IndyCar drivers can race in rain on the 13-turn, 2.3-mile street course, but certainly not with lightning which was the case Saturday.

Alexander Rossi showed he has put his disappointment of finishing second to Simon Pagenaud in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 behind him, winning the pole for the race Saturday morning.

Rossi, who also won the pole for Race 2 last year, put together the fastest lap (1:14.19) during the final minute of the second qualifying session, taking the top spot away from Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden who had the fastest time in the first session to earn a championship point to put him in a tie for the points lead with Pagenaud who is also his teammate.

dgoricki@detroitnews.com