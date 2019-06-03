LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The IndyCars have left Belle Isle and are headed for Texas for a rare Saturday night race while NASCAR drivers are headed to the state to compete on the series’ fastest track this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

The Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader on Belle Isle’s 13-turn, 2.3-mile street course had a little bit of everything during the weekend, including a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon where race chairman Bud Denker and his group had to evacuate thousands of fans from the bleachers for safety purposes.

Then, Denker and IndyCar had a decision to make: Cancel Race 1 and run both races on Sunday like Toronto did in 2014 when it held one race in the morning and another in the late afternoon, or run a shortened race?

Well, Denker & Co. shortened the race from a 70-lap event to a timed 75-minute race where drivers competed on rain tires at the start of the race and started in single file to prevent additional problems.

The first 20 minutes of the race was run in the rain before better conditions presented itself. Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden took advantage of a good strategy call by Tim Cindric to take the lead and eventually win Race 1 with Alexander Rossi, who finished second to Team Penske driver Simon Pagenaud in the Indianapolis 500, finishing second again.

Denker said following Sunday’s race that 95,000 fans stepped on the island to watch the races, 10,000 less than last year due to Saturday’s inclement weather.

“Great attendance," Denker said. "Operationally, we got people off the island as far as fans go in less than 45 minutes which was amazing. And, we opened up the paddock free of charge, where it used to be $25, but we’ve never been about the almighty dollar here, and that allowed people to be in the paddock, but also at the Scott Fountain, and is there any more beautiful Winner’s Circle anywhere than The Scott Fountain? I haven’t seen one.”

Scott Dixon wins Detroit Grand Prix Race 2
Scott Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, gets cooled off and is joined by crew members in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle in Detroit on June 2, 2019.
Scott Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, gets cooled off and is joined by crew members in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle in Detroit on June 2, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Drivers pull out of the pits for the start of the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Drivers pull out of the pits for the start of the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Car and drivers start the first lap of the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Car and drivers start the first lap of the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Steve Perchifkoff, 40, holds his sleeping 10-month-old, Oliver, behind Grandstand 2 after the start of the Dual II IndyCar Series Race, which quickly turned to a yellow flag.
Steve Perchifkoff, 40, holds his sleeping 10-month-old, Oliver, behind Grandstand 2 after the start of the Dual II IndyCar Series Race, which quickly turned to a yellow flag. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Santino Ferrucci takes an early lead at the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Santino Ferrucci takes an early lead at the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From front, Josef Newgarden followed by Max Chilton in the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
From front, Josef Newgarden followed by Max Chilton in the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The track and some stands are reflected in the sunglasses worn by fire rescue worker Don Upton, 50, of Waterford across from the pit area at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
The track and some stands are reflected in the sunglasses worn by fire rescue worker Don Upton, 50, of Waterford across from the pit area at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Santino Ferrucci staysin front of Graham Rahal near turn 8 at the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Santino Ferrucci staysin front of Graham Rahal near turn 8 at the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Cars make their way around turn 8 at the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Cars make their way around turn 8 at the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Scott Dixon reacts while getting out of his car after winning the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle in Detroit on June 2, 2019.
Scott Dixon reacts while getting out of his car after winning the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle in Detroit on June 2, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Second place winner Marcus Ericsson, first place winner Scott Dixon and third place winner Will Power after the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
From left, Second place winner Marcus Ericsson, first place winner Scott Dixon and third place winner Will Power after the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Scott Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, gets cooled off and is joined by crew members in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle in Detroit on June 2, 2019.
Scott Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, gets cooled off and is joined by crew members in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle in Detroit on June 2, 2019. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Car 9 driver Scott Dixon, top, of Chip Ganassi Racing gets cooled off and is joined by crew members in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle in Detroit on June 2, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Car 9 driver Scott Dixon, top, of Chip Ganassi Racing gets cooled off and is joined by crew members in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle in Detroit on June 2, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Scott Dixon and his crew pose for a group photo in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Scott Dixon and his crew pose for a group photo in the James Scott Memorial Fountain after winning the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans strand on the top row of grandstand 6 during the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Fans strand on the top row of grandstand 6 during the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Car 7 driver rookie Marcus Ericsson passes by grandstand 6 during the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Car 7 driver rookie Marcus Ericsson passes by grandstand 6 during the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Max Chilton runs in the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Max Chilton runs in the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Marcus Ericsson, second place finisher, drives in front of Will Power, third place finisher, in the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Marcus Ericsson, second place finisher, drives in front of Will Power, third place finisher, in the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Scott Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, drives in the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Scott Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, drives in the Dual II IndyCar Series Race at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
People stand on a cord coverer to stay off the wet ground while watching Stone Temple Pilots at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
People stand on a cord coverer to stay off the wet ground while watching Stone Temple Pilots at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, Bassist Robert DeLeo, lead vocalist Jeff Gutt and guitarist Dean DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots perform on the Entertainment Stage at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
From left, Bassist Robert DeLeo, lead vocalist Jeff Gutt and guitarist Dean DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots perform on the Entertainment Stage at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Stone Temple Pilots play on the Entertainment Stage at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
The Stone Temple Pilots play on the Entertainment Stage at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
A young fan seems to enjoy the music of Stone Temple Pilots at the Entertainment Stage at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
A young fan seems to enjoy the music of Stone Temple Pilots at the Entertainment Stage at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Kids bounce around in Bouncing Bubbles at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle.
Kids bounce around in Bouncing Bubbles at the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Denker had more challenges to take care of Sunday before Race 2, because a wreck in one of the support race left Turn 12 in shambles, actually needing Denker and his group to rebuild the entire turn and finally finishing the project five minutes before the start of the race.

    Race 2 had the drivers run all 70 laps, and in beautiful weather with sun and 70 degrees. This time, Honda dominated the action with Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing winning for the third time on the island, second in as many years, to match the all-time record of wins by a driver with Helio Castroneves winning in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

    Honda drivers took nine of the top 10 spots in Race 2, with Team Penske’s Will Power being the lone exception, finishing on the podium (third place).

    It was a bit of redemption for Dixon, who had his first DNF in two years when he hit the inside wall, lost his steering and crashed into the tire barrier, finishing dead last. It was the first time in four years that Dixon crashed as a result of his own mistake.

    Dixon’s win Sunday was his first of the season, after three runner-up spots, and gave the five-time series champion his 45th career win, placing him just behind four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt (67 wins) and Mario Andretti (52).

    Dixon celebrated by jumping in the Scott Fountain after the race. Dixon, who won at Texas last year to help him win the series championship, competed at LeMans last year and is getting ready for a repeat effort this summer.

    On Sunday, Dixon became part of the British Commonwealth royalty when he was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his services to motor sports.

    “It’s not like a normal accolade, not like a trophy or race win, it’s something of a very different feeling,” Dixon said. “For me, I’m very proud to get that label.”

    While Dixon left on a high note, the same can’t be said for Pagenaud, who stepped on Belle Isle as the points leader, but left third, 25 points behind Newgarden and 10 points in back of Rossi after placing sixth in Race 1, but then running in the back of Power on the initial lap of Race 2 and ultimately finishing 17th.

    Now, it’s NASCAR coming to MIS. Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing is the man to beat with Team Penske drivers, Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski and defending series champion Joey Logano certainly in the mix. There's also Busch’s JGR teammates, Michigan native Erik Jones, who finished third Sunday at Pocono, and Martin Truex, who will be hungry after suffering an engine problem at Pocono.

    Busch won at Pocono on Sunday, giving him a series-high four wins.

    david.goricki@detroitnews.com

    Josef Newgarden wins Detroit Grand Prix Race 1
    Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) staves off Alexander Rossi (27) to win the time-limited Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 (NTT IndyCar Series Race) at the 2019 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Island, Saturday, June 1, 2019.
    Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) staves off Alexander Rossi (27) to win the time-limited Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 (NTT IndyCar Series Race) at the 2019 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Island, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Race fans seek shelter on the patio of the International Media Center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 (NTT IndyCar Series Race — 70 laps) was delayed for more than an hour, Saturday June 1, 2019, on Belle Isle due to inclement weather.
    Race fans seek shelter on the patio of the International Media Center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 (NTT IndyCar Series Race — 70 laps) was delayed for more than an hour, Saturday June 1, 2019, on Belle Isle due to inclement weather. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Race fans seek shelter on the patio of the media center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 was delayed for more than an hour due to inclement weather.
    Race fans seek shelter on the patio of the media center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1 was delayed for more than an hour due to inclement weather. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond puts his hands up during his interview in the media center. Drummond is grand marshal of 2019 Detroit Grand Prix.
    Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond puts his hands up during his interview in the media center. Drummond is grand marshal of 2019 Detroit Grand Prix. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Mustang Sampling Racing, with drivers Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque (5) are followed by a host of cars that enter Turn 8 during the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.
    Mustang Sampling Racing, with drivers Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque (5) are followed by a host of cars that enter Turn 8 during the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Starworks Motorsport drivers Parker Chase and Ryan Dalziel (8) enter Turn 8.
    Starworks Motorsport drivers Parker Chase and Ryan Dalziel (8) enter Turn 8. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    AIM Vasser Sullivan drivers Frank Montecalvo and Townsend Bell (12) enter Turn 8.
    AIM Vasser Sullivan drivers Frank Montecalvo and Townsend Bell (12) enter Turn 8. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Acura Team Penske drivers Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya (6) enter Turn 8 before winning the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.
    Acura Team Penske drivers Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya (6) enter Turn 8 before winning the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Race fans watch as cars enter Turn 8 during the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.
    Race fans watch as cars enter Turn 8 during the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Race track flag and communications marshals and race fans seek shelter on the patio of the media center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit was delayed for more than an hour Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather.
    Race track flag and communications marshals and race fans seek shelter on the patio of the media center as the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit was delayed for more than an hour Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, who is serving as grand marshall of 2019 Detroit Grand Prix, shakes hands after he tells the drivers to start their engines.
    Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, who is serving as grand marshall of 2019 Detroit Grand Prix, shakes hands after he tells the drivers to start their engines. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Drivers follow the pace car after another driver spun out before the beginning of the race.
    Drivers follow the pace car after another driver spun out before the beginning of the race. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Pole-sitter Alexander Rossi (27) makes Turn 1 at the beginning of the time-limited Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1.
    Pole-sitter Alexander Rossi (27) makes Turn 1 at the beginning of the time-limited Chevrolet Dual in Detroit — Dual 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Driver Will Power (7) leads the pack through Turn 1.
    Driver Will Power (7) leads the pack through Turn 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Pole-sitter Alexander Rossi (27) makes Turn 1.
    Pole-sitter Alexander Rossi (27) makes Turn 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Dual 1 winner and Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) makes Turn 1.
    Dual 1 winner and Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) makes Turn 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Drivers Zach Veach (26) and Santino Ferrucci (19) jockey for position as they prepare to make Turn 1.
    Drivers Zach Veach (26) and Santino Ferrucci (19) jockey for position as they prepare to make Turn 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    A flag official waves the yellow caution flag as cars make turn one.
    A flag official waves the yellow caution flag as cars make turn one. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Race fans watch from the City of Windsor grandstand at Turn 1.
    Race fans watch from the City of Windsor grandstand at Turn 1. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Dual 1 winner and Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) makes Turn 1 as he leads the pack during this caution flag lap.
    Dual 1 winner and Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden (2) makes Turn 1 as he leads the pack during this caution flag lap. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    IndyCar pit row officials stand at the positions.
    IndyCar pit row officials stand at the positions. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
