NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills discusses the importance of winning at MIS.

Brooklyn, Mich. – When you grow up in Rochester Hills, and you drive a Ford Mustang for Bloomfield Hills-based businessman Roger Penske, and your sponsor is Discount Tire, which was founded in Ann Arbor, it makes complete sense why Brad Keselowski desperately wants to win at his “hometown” track, Michigan International Speedway.

Keselowski has come close at MIS, finishing sixth in the FireKeepers Casino 400 last June and then second in the Cup race at MIS in August. In 19 starts at the two-mile oval, he has six top-five finishes, including being runner-up twice and third three times. The former series champion has three wins this season and is fourth in the points, but said a win at Michigan would be “one of the biggest” in his career.

“I feel like I have sat on this podium here the last half a dozen years after the race finishing second or third, which really stinks,” Keselowski, 35, said Friday at the speedway. “(Winning at MIS) is a huge item on the bucket list. A checkmark that is not there. I feel like we have had the opportunity and we have made a few mistakes. I feel like in some ways we have been good but not great enough to do it. 

“Someone once told me that to win races at the Cup level you run in the top-five and things will fall your way. We have done that a lot here. We have run in the top five but it hasn’t fallen our way. I just have to believe that it will if we keep doing the things we have been doing.

"I try not to think too much about it because you just get some bad vibes going. It is certainly always on my mind.”

Keselowski was seventh in the first practice session on Friday and 15th in the second session. Qualifying is Saturday.

It never takes much to understand how important winning at MIS is for the local manufacturers. But just in case any of the Ford drivers needed extra incentive, they got it Thursday night at the Henry Ford estate in Dearborn. Keselowski said the thoroughly enjoyed a speech delivered by Edsel Ford.

“Or as we like to call him, ‘The Godfather of Ford Performance,’” Keselowski said. “One of the things he said was that Ford's winning percentage (at MIS) was almost 50 percent at the Cup level and how much it means to him to have success in what they consider to be their back yard. It really struck me how much it means. Sometimes we forget those things. We are racing 30-some times a year and traveling all over and we get very much into a routine.

Roger Penske's private race car collection
This #31 Marlboro car was driven by 1994 Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. The engine, specifically built for the Indy 500 race, was called "The Beast," and was outlawed after Unser Jr.'s win.
This #31 Marlboro car was driven by 1994 Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. The engine, specifically built for the Indy 500 race, was called "The Beast," and was outlawed after Unser Jr.'s win. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Roger Penske, Team Penske owner and chairman of Penske Corp., sits among four of 18 Indy 500 winning Indy Car Series vehicles during a tour of his Penske Restoration building in southeast Michigan.
Roger Penske, Team Penske owner and chairman of Penske Corp., sits among four of 18 Indy 500 winning Indy Car Series vehicles during a tour of his Penske Restoration building in southeast Michigan. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The collection at the Penske Restoration building includes winning race cars from the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR races, race engines and his personal sports car and memorabilia collection.
The collection at the Penske Restoration building includes winning race cars from the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR races, race engines and his personal sports car and memorabilia collection. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Roger Penske shows off his collection of pace cars, including this May 26, 1991 75th Indy 500 Dodge Viper Pace Car.
Roger Penske shows off his collection of pace cars, including this May 26, 1991 75th Indy 500 Dodge Viper Pace Car. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The license plate, 1Indy79, on this May 27, 1979 Ford Mustang 63rd Indy 500 Pace Car was given to driver Rick Mears after he won Penske's second Indy 500, which was Mears' first Indy win. He is one of three men in history to win the Indy 500 four times.
The license plate, 1Indy79, on this May 27, 1979 Ford Mustang 63rd Indy 500 Pace Car was given to driver Rick Mears after he won Penske's second Indy 500, which was Mears' first Indy win. He is one of three men in history to win the Indy 500 four times. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This #22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang was driven by 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Champion Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills, Mich.
This #22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang was driven by 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Champion Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills, Mich. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills, Mich.
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills, Mich. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Roger Penske shows off a few of his personal sports cars, including this 1980 Porsche 930 Turbo with 3,500 miles.
Roger Penske shows off a few of his personal sports cars, including this 1980 Porsche 930 Turbo with 3,500 miles. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a late 1980s 265A Chevrolet V8 Indy Car engine.
This is a late 1980s 265A Chevrolet V8 Indy Car engine. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A collection of late 1980s to mid 1990s Indy Car engines are stacked from floor to ceiling.
A collection of late 1980s to mid 1990s Indy Car engines are stacked from floor to ceiling. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This #1 Dodge was driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1995 at Michigan International Speedway.
This #1 Dodge was driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1995 at Michigan International Speedway. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King looks at this yellow #4 1989 Indy 500 Pole Position car driven by Rick Mears.
Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King looks at this yellow #4 1989 Indy 500 Pole Position car driven by Rick Mears. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the yellow #4 1989 Indy 500 Pole Position car driven by Rick Mears.
This is the yellow #4 1989 Indy 500 Pole Position car driven by Rick Mears. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Roger Penske looks at a message before leaving his restoration facility to attend the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Media Luncheon at The Roostertail.
Roger Penske looks at a message before leaving his restoration facility to attend the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Media Luncheon at The Roostertail. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills.
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills.
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the cockpit of the July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills.
This is the cockpit of the July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Roger Penske looks at his portrait sitting in the 1960 #6 Porsche RSK that he raced.
Roger Penske looks at his portrait sitting in the 1960 #6 Porsche RSK that he raced. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Young Roger Penske sits in the 1960 #6 Porsche RSK that he raced.
Young Roger Penske sits in the 1960 #6 Porsche RSK that he raced. Courtesy of Roger Penske
Roger Penske, left, and Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King look at typed journals of the history of Penske racing from 1958-71, written by racing fan John Sanborn.
Roger Penske, left, and Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King look at typed journals of the history of Penske racing from 1958-71, written by racing fan John Sanborn. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
These are more typed journals of the history of Penske racing from 1958 to 1971, written by racing fan John Sanborn.
These are more typed journals of the history of Penske racing from 1958 to 1971, written by racing fan John Sanborn. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a typed journal by race fan John Sanborn about the 1966 Rolex 24 at Daytona, which was the first year for Team Penske.
This is a typed journal by race fan John Sanborn about the 1966 Rolex 24 at Daytona, which was the first year for Team Penske. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King, right, holds a poster of driver Ayrton Senna, Team Penske Indy Car test, in 1991 at the Firebird Race Course in Phoenix, Ariz., while Roger Penske takes a cell phone image. Penske will send a copy of the picture to Paul Tracy, who drove for Team Penske in the early 1990s.
Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King, right, holds a poster of driver Ayrton Senna, Team Penske Indy Car test, in 1991 at the Firebird Race Course in Phoenix, Ariz., while Roger Penske takes a cell phone image. Penske will send a copy of the picture to Paul Tracy, who drove for Team Penske in the early 1990s. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    “So you forget the significance of individual races sometimes, especially in the middle of the season and what they mean to different people. And to the manufacturers that have for so long been the lifeblood of our sport and are based here out of Detroit, it means the world to them to have success in front of their executive teams and core employees, both white collar and blue collar. It means a lot to them to bring home that manufacturers trophy. That was one of the smartest moves this track ever made was coming up with that manufacturers trophy. Hopefully we can help Mustang get its first win here at the Cup level and I think we will have a terrific opportunity to do so.”

    Team Penske has four wins this season and Keselowski has three of them. Joe Gibbs Racing has dominated the rest of the races. Still, Keselowski likes how the season is setting up.

    “I think we are fairly pleased with where we are and of course we want more,” he said. "I think this weekend is going to be an incredible opportunity and I am very pleased with some of the things that the team has shown me they are working on. It has been a good year and we are really proud of it, but we are hungry for much more.”

    And nothing would satisfy him more than a win on Sunday.

    FireKeepers Casino 400

    When: 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9

    Where: Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn

    TV: FS1

    Support race: NASCAR Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250, Saturday, June 8, 1:30 p.m.

