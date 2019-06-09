Clint Bowyer stands on pit row waiting out the rain delay Sunday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Brooklyn, Mich. – The FireKeepers Casino 400 was postponed Sunday due to inclement weather at Michigan International Speedway. It was rescheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.

Gates will open at 3 p.m.

Joey Logano won the pole for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race on Saturday. Logano is the defending series champion and has one win this season, sitting second in the points.

Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick swept the two races at the two-mile superspeedway last year. SHR drivers are still in search of their first win after taking 14 as an organization last year.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch (four), Martin Truex Jr. (three) and Denny Hamlin (two) have combined to win nine of the 14 races this season in the Toyota Camry.

Team Penske drivers in Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski (three) and Logano have combined for four wins in the new Ford Mustang.

