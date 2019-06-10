Joey Logano gets a high five from a pit member before Monday's race. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Brooklyn — Joey Logano won the pole for the FireKeepers 400 on Saturday, then took advantage by running up front for the majority of the race Monday evening at Michigan International Speedway to earn his second win of the season.

Logano, the defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series champion for Team Penske, led 158 laps before Byron, Michigan native Erik Jones had a tire go down and lost control of his car, spinning into the grass with five laps remaining to force a caution flag and a final shootout when the race resumed.

And, then after multiple laps were run under caution the race went to overtime for the third time this season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season series and Logano had a clean re-start and led the final two laps in his No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, defeating Kurt Busch by two car lengths with Martin Truex Jr. finishing third.

It was Logano’s third race win from the pole at MIS. He won in June of 2016 and in August of 2013.

