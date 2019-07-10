Roger Penske's private race car collection
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

This #31 Marlboro car was driven by 1994 Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. The engine, specifically built for the Indy 500 race, was called "The Beast," and was outlawed after Unser Jr.'s win.
Buy Photo
This #31 Marlboro car was driven by 1994 Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. The engine, specifically built for the Indy 500 race, was called "The Beast," and was outlawed after Unser Jr.'s win. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Roger Penske, Team Penske owner and chairman of Penske Corp., sits among four of 18 Indy 500 winning Indy Car Series vehicles during a tour of his Penske Restoration building in southeast Michigan.
Buy Photo
Roger Penske, Team Penske owner and chairman of Penske Corp., sits among four of 18 Indy 500 winning Indy Car Series vehicles during a tour of his Penske Restoration building in southeast Michigan. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The collection at the Penske Restoration building includes winning race cars from the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR races, race engines and his personal sports car and memorabilia collection.
Buy Photo
The collection at the Penske Restoration building includes winning race cars from the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR races, race engines and his personal sports car and memorabilia collection. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Roger Penske shows off his collection of pace cars, including this May 26, 1991 75th Indy 500 Dodge Viper Pace Car.
Buy Photo
Roger Penske shows off his collection of pace cars, including this May 26, 1991 75th Indy 500 Dodge Viper Pace Car. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The license plate, 1Indy79, on this May 27, 1979 Ford Mustang 63rd Indy 500 Pace Car was given to driver Rick Mears after he won Penske's second Indy 500, which was Mears' first Indy win. He is one of three men in history to win the Indy 500 four times.
Buy Photo
The license plate, 1Indy79, on this May 27, 1979 Ford Mustang 63rd Indy 500 Pace Car was given to driver Rick Mears after he won Penske's second Indy 500, which was Mears' first Indy win. He is one of three men in history to win the Indy 500 four times. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This #22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang was driven by 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Champion Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills, Mich.
Buy Photo
This #22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang was driven by 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Champion Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills, Mich. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills, Mich.
Buy Photo
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills, Mich. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Roger Penske shows off a few of his personal sports cars, including this 1980 Porsche 930 Turbo with 3,500 miles.
Buy Photo
Roger Penske shows off a few of his personal sports cars, including this 1980 Porsche 930 Turbo with 3,500 miles. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This is a late 1980s 265A Chevrolet V8 Indy Car engine.
Buy Photo
This is a late 1980s 265A Chevrolet V8 Indy Car engine. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A collection of late 1980s to mid 1990s Indy Car engines are stacked from floor to ceiling.
Buy Photo
A collection of late 1980s to mid 1990s Indy Car engines are stacked from floor to ceiling. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This #1 Dodge was driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1995 at Michigan International Speedway.
Buy Photo
This #1 Dodge was driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1995 at Michigan International Speedway. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King looks at this yellow #4 1989 Indy 500 Pole Position car driven by Rick Mears.
Buy Photo
Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King looks at this yellow #4 1989 Indy 500 Pole Position car driven by Rick Mears. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This is the yellow #4 1989 Indy 500 Pole Position car driven by Rick Mears.
Buy Photo
This is the yellow #4 1989 Indy 500 Pole Position car driven by Rick Mears. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Roger Penske looks at a message before leaving his restoration facility to attend the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Media Luncheon at The Roostertail.
Buy Photo
Roger Penske looks at a message before leaving his restoration facility to attend the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Media Luncheon at The Roostertail. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills.
Buy Photo
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills.
Buy Photo
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This is the cockpit of the July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills.
Buy Photo
This is the cockpit of the July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Roger Penske looks at his portrait sitting in the 1960 #6 Porsche RSK that he raced.
Buy Photo
Roger Penske looks at his portrait sitting in the 1960 #6 Porsche RSK that he raced. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Young Roger Penske sits in the 1960 #6 Porsche RSK that he raced.
Young Roger Penske sits in the 1960 #6 Porsche RSK that he raced. Courtesy of Roger Penske
Fullscreen
Roger Penske, left, and Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King look at typed journals of the history of Penske racing from 1958-71, written by racing fan John Sanborn.
Buy Photo
Roger Penske, left, and Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King look at typed journals of the history of Penske racing from 1958-71, written by racing fan John Sanborn. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
These are more typed journals of the history of Penske racing from 1958 to 1971, written by racing fan John Sanborn.
Buy Photo
These are more typed journals of the history of Penske racing from 1958 to 1971, written by racing fan John Sanborn. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
This is a typed journal by race fan John Sanborn about the 1966 Rolex 24 at Daytona, which was the first year for Team Penske.
Buy Photo
This is a typed journal by race fan John Sanborn about the 1966 Rolex 24 at Daytona, which was the first year for Team Penske. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King, right, holds a poster of driver Ayrton Senna, Team Penske Indy Car test, in 1991 at the Firebird Race Course in Phoenix, Ariz., while Roger Penske takes a cell phone image. Penske will send a copy of the picture to Paul Tracy, who drove for Team Penske in the early 1990s.
Buy Photo
Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King, right, holds a poster of driver Ayrton Senna, Team Penske Indy Car test, in 1991 at the Firebird Race Course in Phoenix, Ariz., while Roger Penske takes a cell phone image. Penske will send a copy of the picture to Paul Tracy, who drove for Team Penske in the early 1990s. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Bloomfield Hills – Talk about a grand opening.

    Wednesday’s opening of the new Menards Mega Store at 1901 South Telegraph Road featured a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner, an Indy 500 winner and the man whose name is on the building.

    And that Medal of Freedom winner – Roger Penske – just happens to be a neighbor of the area's newest home improvement store.

    “I needed a Menards close to my home so my wife can shop here,” said Penske, whose office is just down the road from the new store. “I hope she gets a credit card.”

    Penske, Team Penske driver and Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, and Menards founder and owner John Menard all made the trek to the Detroit area for the opening.

    For Pagenaud, stumping for Menards – one of his sponsors – is more than just part of the job. It’s a little trip down memory lane.

    “I’m an ambassador for the brands,” said Pagenaud, who edged Alexander Rossi for Penske’s latest Indianapolis 500 triumph. “I’ve had a great relationship with John Menard, and this year being able to win the Indy 500 for him after his 40 years of trying was phenomenal.

    “Opening a superstore here with Roger and John is special. My family is actually from this kind of business in France. For me, I always have great conversations with John because I can relate to his business, and I can see things that most people won’t see. I’ve very comfortable in this environment, and the biggest thing is that this store is employing people, it’s a huge store bringing in a lot of business and a lot of activity for the area.”

    Team Penske even brought along Pagenaud’s winning car from the 500.

    It’s been a great year for Penske. Along with the Indianapolis 500 victory, Penske drivers lead the season standings in the NTT IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

    Penske, however, was beaming more about his recent off-track honor than any on-track accomplishment so far in 2019.

    “What an honor it was to get a call from the President,” Penske said. “It was very humbling to understand that I would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I responded to the President, and we’ll be setting up a date for me to go to the White House, probably in the next month or so.

    “It’s very exciting for me, for my family, and certainly for our whole team and the people that have been around me to help me get to where I have been in life. This is more than about a sport. This is about your country. This is about you as an individual.”

    Much like his racing and business success, Penske was quick to share the honor.

    “Being able to build a team of people – we have some 66,000 people that work for our company – I would have never had the successes and been able to give back without their support and commitment,” he said. “It’s something I would have never thought I would be selected for this type of honor.

    “When you think about other Freedom Medal winners you’ve got people who have been to the moon, you’ve got great ambassadors, Tiger Woods. From an overall standpoint. It was a medal that was really started back in 1945 by President Truman, and it was a Freedom Medal of Honor. In 1965, President Kennedy said let’s make it a Presidential honor so that he could honor people outside the military. The history of the medal, all the things around it are just amazing. And for me as an individual, it’s something I would have never dreamed of.”

    And as for where he put the letter from the President notifying him about the award, Penske just smiled.

    “I have it in a very, very safe place,” he said. “I sure do.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE