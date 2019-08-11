Kevin Harvick races out of turn one during Sunday's race. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Brooklyn, Mich. – Kevin Harvick tossed aside early problems to win the Consumers Energy 400 Sunday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway.

It was Harvick’s third win at MIS, also winning in August 2010 with Richard Childress Racing and in his No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing last August.

Harvick passed defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series champion Joey Logano with 17 laps remaining and led the rest of the way for his second win of the season in the new Ford Mustang.

Denny Hamlin finished second in his No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing while Kyle Larson finished third in his No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for Chip Ganassi Racing.

CONSUMERS ENERGY 400 RESULTS

Harvick had to take an early pit stop when he suffered a cut tire on Lap 34 when he was running second behind Rochester Hills native and pole sitter Brad Keselowski but returned to finish sixth in Stage 1.

Keselowski, who has won three times this season, was running third with 12 to go, but didn’t have enough fuel to finish. He went to pit road for fuel and finished 19th and is now 0-for-21 at MIS.

Byron, Mich., native Erik Jones finished 18th for JGR and is still in search of his first win of the season.

Logano won the June race at MIS, which showcased NASCAR’s new rules package which has the cars having less horsepower and more drag and downforce.

NASCAR added a new element by putting the PJ1 – an abrasive compound to the track to increase traction – into play for the first time at MIS.

The PJ1 was located on the outside of the track and seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson got up there early in the race, resulting in his No. 48 Ally Chevrolet hitting the wall and causing damage to his right corner panel.

Johnson entered the day in a tie for the 16th and final playoff spot with Ryan Newman. Johnson was four laps down and in last place by the end of Stage 1 while Newman was running 17th, giving him a 21-point lead over Johnson.

Newman finished 12th in his No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford for Roush-Fenway Racing and now sits 15th in the points, jumping past Clint Bowyer, who finished 37th, and Johnson who finished 34th.