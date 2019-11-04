Roger Penske's private race car collection
This #31 Marlboro car was driven by 1994 Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. The engine, specifically built for the Indy 500 race, was called "The Beast," and was outlawed after Unser Jr.'s win. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Roger Penske, Team Penske owner and chairman of Penske Corp., sits among four of 18 Indy 500 winning Indy Car Series vehicles during a tour of his Penske Restoration building in southeast Michigan. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The collection at the Penske Restoration building includes winning race cars from the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR races, race engines and his personal sports car and memorabilia collection. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Roger Penske shows off his collection of pace cars, including this May 26, 1991 75th Indy 500 Dodge Viper Pace Car. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The license plate, 1Indy79, on this May 27, 1979 Ford Mustang 63rd Indy 500 Pace Car was given to driver Rick Mears after he won Penske's second Indy 500, which was Mears' first Indy win. He is one of three men in history to win the Indy 500 four times. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This #22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang was driven by 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner's Champion Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills, Mich. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills, Mich. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Roger Penske shows off a few of his personal sports cars, including this 1980 Porsche 930 Turbo with 3,500 miles. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a late 1980s 265A Chevrolet V8 Indy Car engine. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A collection of late 1980s to mid 1990s Indy Car engines are stacked from floor to ceiling. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This #1 Dodge was driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 1995 at Michigan International Speedway. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King looks at this yellow #4 1989 Indy 500 Pole Position car driven by Rick Mears. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the yellow #4 1989 Indy 500 Pole Position car driven by Rick Mears. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Roger Penske looks at a message before leaving his restoration facility to attend the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Media Luncheon at The Roostertail. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, was driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is the cockpit of the July 2016 100th NASCAR Cup Series victory car, the #2 Ford Fusion, driven by Penske driver Brad Keselowski of Rochester Hills. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Roger Penske looks at his portrait sitting in the 1960 #6 Porsche RSK that he raced. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Young Roger Penske sits in the 1960 #6 Porsche RSK that he raced. Courtesy of Roger Penske
Roger Penske, left, and Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King look at typed journals of the history of Penske racing from 1958-71, written by racing fan John Sanborn. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
These are more typed journals of the history of Penske racing from 1958 to 1971, written by racing fan John Sanborn. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This is a typed journal by race fan John Sanborn about the 1966 Rolex 24 at Daytona, which was the first year for Team Penske. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Penske Restoration general manager Bernie King, right, holds a poster of driver Ayrton Senna, Team Penske Indy Car test, in 1991 at the Firebird Race Course in Phoenix, Ariz., while Roger Penske takes a cell phone image. Penske will send a copy of the picture to Paul Tracy, who drove for Team Penske in the early 1990s. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Bloomfield Hills-based businessman Roger Penske already had an impressive 2019, and it got even better the past few weeks.

    Penske, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the nation’s highest civilian honor – from President Trump last month, on Monday announced that he would purchase the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series from Hulman & Co.

    Penske, 82, has enjoyed tremendous success at Indy and in the open wheel series as a team owner, including this season when Penske driver Simon Pagenaud won the Indianapolis 500 in Penske’s 50th year in the prestigious race. Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden also won the series championship.

    The purchase of the series by a team owner brought immediate questions about potential conflicts of interest. But all IndyCar teams function under tightly controlled equipment and racing rules.

    The IndyCar Series showcase open-cockpit Dallara DW12 chassis cars that feature a 2.2-liter, twin turbocharged, direct-injected V-6 engines optimized to run at 12,000 RPM, with estimated 500-700 horsepower depending on the turbocharger boost setting. Engines are supplied by Chevrolet and Honda. Drivers can reach speeds up to 235 mph at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

    Competitive differences typically emerge due to skill and expertise of team personnel, including drivers, engineers, crew members and people in the shop.

    “I don’t ever view Roger as just a team owner,” driver Graham Rahal, who finished 10th in the series this year, told The Detroit News. “I think his passion for IndyCar racing and in particular the Indianapolis Motor Speedway goes so far beyond being a team owner.”

    Rahal said the suggestion that Penske would use his power as series owner for a competitive advantage is “kind of an unfair way to look at him.”

    Rahal added: "We know Roger’s reputation. We know the way that Roger operates, and this will take IndyCar racing, this will take the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a facility, as a fan experience, to a whole new level.

    "Nothing Roger does, does he do poorly, it’s that simple, and so I think everybody in our sport is over the moon on what just happened.”

    Indianapolis Motor Speedway has many cherished memories for Penske as his drivers have won more Indianapolis 500s (18) and Indy 500 poles (18) than any other team. Team Penske has claimed three Indy 500s in the last five years with Juan Pablo Montoya reaching Victory Lane in 2015, Will Power in 2018 and Pagenaud this past Memorial Day weekend.

    “Roger was the one that told me, ‘Put your hat backward or the visor is going to hit the ground before you kiss the bricks,’” said Pagenaud of the advice given by Penske for the post-race Indy 500 traditional kiss of the bricks. “I guess it’s good advice from someone that had won it 18 times now.”

    Team Penske has been the team to beat in recent years with Power winning the series title in 2014, Pagenaud in 2016, and Newgarden in 2017 and 2019.

    “This is great news for the industry,” said Chip Ganassi who owns more IndyCar series titles (eight) than Penske (five) since 2000, with driver Scott Dixon owning five of them, including with Chevrolet power in 2015 and Honda power in 2008, 2013 and 2018. “The news will provide a shot in the arm to both the sport of auto racing and specifically to the IndyCar series.

    “Roger is a good friend and a class act, and all of his businesses are run well and with integrity. I couldn’t be happier for all of us that are involved with the sport.”

    Bobby Rahal agrees with Ganassi.

    “Roger Penske’s commitment to the sport we love is over six decades long and I am confident that his stewardship of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series will ensure a great future for the sport,” Rahal said. “His many successful business ventures underline the fact that he is the perfect custodian of one of the most historic venues in the world and is the perfect architect to build the foundation for the next 100-plus years of the sport.”

    Rahal won the Indianapolis 500 in 1986, and his son, Graham Rahal, competes for his team, Rahal/Letterman/Lanigan.

    “I can’t help but think that our series and IMS are in great hands,” said Graham Rahal, who swept both ends of the Detroit Chevrolet Grand Prix doubleheader on Belle Isle in 2017, on Twitter. “If you know anything about Mr. Penske, it’s that he holds his work to the highest of standards. I have no doubts that we will see IndyCar and the Indy 500 rise to new heights.”

    McLaren Racing will make its return to the IndyCar series in 2020 through a partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Chevrolet, with 20-year-old Patricio O’Ward and IndyLights champion Oliver Askew, 23, as drivers. McLaren last competed full-time in IndyCar in 1979.

    Gil de Ferran, director for McLaren Racing, won the Indianapolis 500 while driving for Penske in 2003.

    Penske was primarily responsible for bringing Super Bowl XL to Ford Field in Detroit in 2006 and for also bringing the IndyCar Series to Belle Isle, now showcasing the series’ lone doubleheader every season on the island.

    The 2020 IndyCar schedule includes 17 races, eight on NBC, with Richmond replacing Long Pond, Pa., the site of multiple horrific accidents in past years, including the death of Justin Wilson as a result of injuries suffered there in 2015 and Robert Wickens suffering severe spinal injuries in 2018.

    The season is set to open at St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 15 with the Indianapolis 500 on May 24 and the Belle Isle doubleheader set for May 30-31.

