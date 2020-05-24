Pevley, Mo. – Fired NASCAR star Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night, a day after finishing second behind brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the first Sprint Cup event with live fans in the dirt series' return from a coronavirus pandemic suspension.
With attendance limited and other safety measures in place at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway, Larson edged Brent Marks by 0.794 seconds — with Sweet third in the 40-lap feature on the one-third mile oval.
Larson has returned to dirt racing after losing his NASCAR Cup ride with Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an online race.
"This win means so much personally. I can't even describe it," Larson said.
Larson earned $20,000 for his ninth career series victory as part of the two-state Drydene Double Down Invitational, with Ricky Thornton Jr. also getting $20,000 for his Late Model victory at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota in a race run without fans at the track.
More: NASCAR all alone on what was biggest day of racing in motor sports
The Sprint Car series returned last week at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa for a race run without fans. The series also plans to limit attendance next week for a Friday-Saturday doubleheader at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri.
On Friday night in the Pevley opener, Sweet edged Larson by 0.189 seconds in the 30-lap feature. In qualifying Friday, Larson became the first Sprint Car driver to break 10 seconds at the track, turning a lap in 9.995.
On Friday at Jackson, Canadian Ricky Weiss won in the series' return from the pandemic break.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments