Charlotte, N.C. – NASCAR’s All-Star Race will be a midweek event on July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a new revision to the schedule that runs through the first weekend of August.

NASCAR already had rescheduled races through June 21, and the following week NASCAR will move to Pocono. The track will host ARCA, the Truck Series, two Cup Series races on consecutive days, June 27-28, and the Xfinity Series.

Cars take the green flag for the start of the August 2019 race at Michigan International Speedway. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

NASCAR will then move to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a July 4 weekend event combined with the IndyCar Series. Then it is on to Kentucky Speedway, the All-Star Race and then Texas Motor Speedway.

Kansas Speedway will host the Cup Series for a Thursday night race July 23.

New Hampshire will host the Cup Series on Aug. 2 in the final event announced in this latest revised schedule.

In the original schedule, Cup races at Michigan International Speedway were on June 7 and Aug. 9. The June race was postponed, and it could still take place, possibly midweek before the Aug. 9 race, or NASCAR could decide to scrap it.

An MIS spokesman told The Detroit News on Friday that it has not received any word from NASCAR about its plans. The track in Brooklyn, Mich., still hopes to host two Cup races in 2020.

NASCAR canceled eight points races in the Cup Series and the All-Star Race during a 10-week shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR has so far run nine national series events – five in the Cup Series – since it resumed May 17 without spectators.

NASCAR made no mention if spectators will be allowed at any of the events – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky and Pocono all said Thursday their events would not have fans, while Kansas said it is currently not expecting spectators. NASCAR senior leadership has not been available for public comment since May 17.

The revisions announced Thursday:

► Friday, June 26 at Pocono: ARCA

► Saturday, June 27 at Pocono: Trucks

► Saturday, June 27 at Pocono: Cup

► Sunday, June 28 at Pocono: Xfinity

► Sunday, June 28 at Pocono: Cup

► Saturday, July 4 at Indianapolis: Xfinity

► Sunday, July 5 at Indianapolis: Cup

► Thursday, July 9 at Kentucky: Xfinity

► Friday, July 10 at Kentucky: Xfinity

► Saturday, July 11 at Kentucky: Trucks

► Sunday, July 12 at Kentucky: Cup

► Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte Oval: ARCA

► Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte: Cup (All-Star Open)

► Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte: Cup (All-Star Rae)

► Saturday, July 18 at Texas: Xfinity

► Saturday, July 18 at Texas: Trucks

► Sunday, July 19 at Texas: Cup

► Thursday, July 23 at Kansas: Cup

► Friday, July 24 at Kansas: Trucks

► Friday, July 24 at Kansas: ARCA

► Saturday, July 25 at Kansas: Trucks

► Saturday, July 25 at Kansas: Xfinity

►– Sunday, Aug. 2 at New Hampshire: Cup