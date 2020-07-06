President Donald Trump suggested Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver, should apologize after a rope fashioned like a noose was found in his garage, calling the discovery a “hoax.”

In a Monday morning tweet, Trump asked whether Wallace had apologized after an FBI investigation found the rope had been installed months earlier to pull down the garage door. Wallace has not been accused of any involvement.

Bubba Wallace (Photo: Matt Slocum, AP)

In the same tweet, Trump said the racing circuit’s decision to ban the Confederate flag is hurting its ratings.

The incident with Wallace had sparked a show of solidarity with the driver. Trump’s tweet Monday appeared to suggest, without evidence, that Wallace was somehow responsible.

Wallace has taken an active role in the push for racial equality. He has worn a shirt saying “I Can’t Breathe,” raced with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme in Virginia and successfully lobbied for NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban.