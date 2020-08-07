It would be safe to say Joey Logano has enjoyed his time at Team Penske, as well as competing at Michigan International Speedway, where the NASCAR Cup Series will stage back-to-back races Saturday and Sunday.

Logano, who was fired at Joe Gibbs Racing at age 22 after four years with the organization, turned 30 this past May and is now in his eighth season with Penske. On Team Penske Logano has won 23 races, claiming the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2018, finishing second in 2016 and fifth last season.

Joey Logano (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Logano struggled as a teenager and into his early 20s at JGR, winning twice and finishing no better than 16th in points a decade ago (2010).

So Michigan native Erik Jones can look to Logano to know tremendous success is possible, since Jones was told his contract would not be renewed at JGR on Thursday, ending the 24-year-old’s three seasons with the organization after 2020, despite two wins that put him in the playoffs the past two years.

Logano has made the two-mile superspeedway at MIS – known as NASCAR’s fastest track – his personal playground, winning three times, including the June race last year. He has six top-five finishes at MIS during his time at Team Penske.

Logano won two races (Las Vegas, Phoenix) in the series’ first four events this season before the COVID-19 pandemic halted action after his win at Phoenix in March.

Since racing continued at Darlington in mid-May, Logano has yet to reach Victory Lane in 16 races, but he owns three top-five finishes, including third at Texas last month and fourth at New Hampshire on Sunday, putting him sixth in points in his No. 22 Ford Mustang.

Now, it’s on to MIS for the series’ second doubleheader, the FireKeepers Casino 400 Saturday, followed by the Consumers Energy 400 Sunday. There are just six races left before the 16-driver field is set for the playoffs, the final 10 races of the season.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a big weekend for Michigan,” said Logano who had a tough weekend in the first doubleheader in series history, placing 36th in Race No. 1 at Pocono and 24th in Race No. 2 in late June. “I’m excited about heading up there. It’s been a great racetrack for us in the past, a track that seems to kind of fit my style and what I look to do on a racetrack. I’m looking forward to seeing what setups Paul (Wolfe) can come up with and what we’ll have here for these two races.

“When I look at the Team Penske cars there, we were all pretty good there last year. The Fords in general were really good.

“I feel like we’ve been making some good progress here over the last few weeks in getting some speed back in our cars to where we can run in the top five again consistently. We’re just looking for smooth races at this point and those points will start coming again.

Joey Logano celebrates with a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway on June 10, 2019. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

“It seems like we’re getting back on track at the right time to head into the playoffs, so I’m looking for a strong weekend and hopefully we can come out of there with a couple of trophies and keep that Heritage Trophy. That’s a cool one that goes with the manufacturer. I know Edsel (Ford) has brought this one up to me quite a few times about how much he wants that in the old headquarters in Dearborn, so I want to make sure we bring that back.”

Ford drivers have won at MIS the last four races – Stewart-Haas drivers Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick in 2018 and Logano and Harvick in 2019 – keeping the Heritage Trophy in Edsel B. Ford II’s hands the last two years.

Logano is in his first season working with his crew chief Paul Wolfe after Wolfe was crew chief for Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski for 10 years, including his 2012 series championship, which was also the first NASCAR Cup Series title for Roger Penske. Keselowski received a contract extension earlier this week to remain at Penske for a 12th season in 2021.

Logano and the rest of the NASCAR Cup drivers have to be at their best as soon as the green flag waves at MIS since they get no practice sessions or qualifying at the tracks this season.

“It’s kind of been the same at every track we’ve gone to – you just kind of fire off and go down into the corner and you hope she sticks, hope it doesn’t bottom out and you kind of feel it out from there,” Logano said. “All these race teams have done a pretty good job to where you don’t see many cars going down in the first corner going, ‘Oh, no,’ and sliding up the racetrack and being a complete disaster.

“Everyone has gone pretty hard. Everyone was nervous about this at Darlington and everyone took a couple of easy laps, but now it’s balls to the wall as soon as we go. That’s gonna be what it is at Michigan as you barrel off. Turn one is not that bad because you don’t have the speed built up, but turn three is usually where you’re gonna have to figure it all out because you’ve got all the momentum rolling down into there, and I don’t expect anyone to be cautious at that point.”

Joey Logano stands with the trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway last year. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Logano is happy that his teammates have signed contracts, Ryan Blaney got it done earlier in the season and Keselowski this past week. Blaney sits fourth in points and is also locked into the playoffs with his win at Talladega.

“It’s a distraction,” said Logano on the life of a driver without a contract in his final year of a deal. “That’s one of the main reasons I signed a deal as long as I did is that I don’t want to be distracted by this over and over again every year or two years or three years.

“I want to have some security, know that I’m in a place for a long time, and I can focus on my race team and not be worried about, ‘Am I racing here next year? Do I need to start searching around? Do I need to start talking to other teams?’ Well, now your effort is on focusing on building a fast race car and getting yourself ready to prepare to race.

For me, I know that was an awful distraction and it gets me way out of the mental mindset that I need to be in to perform."

Logano signed a five-year contract extension with Team Penske and sponsor Shell back in 2017 that runs through the 2023 season.

Now, Jones needs to find a ride for 2021 and beyond. He sits 18th in points in his No. 20 Toyota, 31 points behind William Byron, who holds the final playoff spot. Ten drivers are already locked into the playoffs with wins, with the final six slots filled by drivers with the highest point total -- unless more drivers earn their first win of the season.

Luckily for Jones there will be seats open, including the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro now driven by seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson, who will retire from Hendricks Motorsports following the season.

Hendrick has grabbed a former Toyota driver before in recent history, signing the then-20-year-old Byron to a deal prior to the 2018 season.

Also, the No. 42 Chevrolet driven by 48-year-old Matt Kenseth could be open with Chip Ganassi Racing. Kenseth was brought in by Ganassi to fill the seat of Kyle Larson, who was fired after using a racial slur at an iRacing event in mid-April. Kenseth has just two top-10 finishes in 16 starts this season.

NASCAR Cup Series

FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Michigan International Speedway, 156 laps, 312 miles

TV: NBCSN

Last year's winner: Joey Logano (Team Penske)

CONSUMERS ENERGY 400

When: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Michigan International Speedway, 156 laps, 312 miles

TV: NBCSN

Last year's winner: Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing)