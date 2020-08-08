Brooklyn, Mich. — Kevin Harvick’s mastery at Michigan International Speedway continues.

Harvick dominated Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, leading for 92 of the 161 laps and earning his fourth career win at MIS.

Harvick, in his No. 4 Ford, outlasted Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski, who was second, and Martin Truex Jr., who finished third.

Kevin Harvick drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Ryan Blaney was fourth — Blaney led for 27 laps — and Kyle Busch finished fifth.

Saturday’s victory was the fifth this season for Harvick, who leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings. It was Harvick’s 54th career victory.

Chase Elliott swiped the lead with 18 laps to go but Harvick charged past Elliott and Busch – Harvick nearly touched cars with Busch at one point - to regain the lead six laps later, when Cole Custer was forced to the garage after a collision at the wall.

Harvick held off Keselowski, and Keselowski’s Ford No. 2, in the final three laps, putting an exclamation point to another successful afternoon at MIS.

Byron, Michigan native Erik Jones finished 11th.

This was the first of the doubleheader at MIS, with the Consumers Energy 400 taking place Sunday (4:30 p.m./NBC Sports Network).

Jimmie Johnson, in his final weekend of racing at MIS, finished 12th.

