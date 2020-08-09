Brooklyn, Mich. – Kevin Harvick became the first driver in NASCAR Cup series history to sweep a doubleheader, topping the field to win the Consumers Energy 400 Sunday evening at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick, 44, held off Rochester Hills' Brad Keselowski to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 Saturday in his No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing. He then showed he would be a factor Sunday by leading every lap in Stage 2, breaking away from Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. on the final restart with 15 laps remaining to once again reach Victory Lane.

Hamlin finished second with a strong run during the final five laps which left him just a half car length behind Harvick. Truex finished third, followed by Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

Buy Photo Kevin Harvick (4) won the Consumers Energy 400 Sunday at MIS, completing the doubleheader sweep. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

It was Harvick’s series’ leading sixth win of the season, putting him into a tie with Rusty Wallace for 10th place all-time with 55 career wins.

Hamlin has five wins, splitting the series’ first doubleheader with Harvick at Pocono in late June.

It was the fourth win at MIS for Harvick in the last three years, earning victories in the Consumers Energy 400 in 2018 and ’19 as well.

Keselowski was trying to take the lead from Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney early in the third and final stage when Keselowski came off a run from the inside out of Turn 2, drifted high into Blaney, taking them both out of the race.

Keselowski is 0-for-23 at the two-mile superspeedway. Keselowski and Blaney are both in the playoffs — the 16-driver field for the final 10 races — since Keselowski has three wins, including last Sunday’s race at New Hampshire, and Blaney one win.

Seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson, who is retiring after this season, finished 11th and Byron, Michigan native Erik Jones placed 27th.

Most wins at MIS

►David Pearson – 9 (first in Aug., 1969, final in Aug. 1978

►Cale Yarborough – 8 (first in June, 1969, last with sweep in 1983)

►Bill Elliott – 7 (six in eight race span, including sweeps in ’85 and ’86)

►Mark Martin – 5 (first in Aug., 1990, last in June, 2009)

►Rusty Wallace – 5 (first in June, 1988, final in Aug., 2000)

►Kevin Harvick – 5 (first in Aug. 2010)