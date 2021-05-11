Detroit Grand Prix to allow limited attendance in Belle Isle race's return

Detroit — The Detroit Grand Prix announced Tuesday that limited attendance would be allowed each day for the three-day event June 11-13 which includes IndyCar races on the final two days.

Detroit Grand Prix chairman Bud Denker expects between 6,000-9,000 fans will be allowed to view the action on Belle Isle Park each day.

The IndyCar doubleheader on Belle Isle was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will feature spacing between groups of fans in reserved seating, limited general admission viewing areas and reduced capacity in hospitality areas. General admission tickets will be available for purchase.

More: As Detroit Grand Prix nears, students learn about careers in motorsports

More: Winner of Detroit Grand Prix poster contest crowned

All fans will be required to wear face coverings at the Grand Prix except when actively eating or drinking.

“We look forward to bringing world-class racing back to the Motor City next month,” Denker said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome race fans to Belle Isle Park for three days of excitement in a safe and healthy manner.

“Following the cancellation of the 2020 Grand Prix due to the pandemic, some fans elected to transfer their tickets from last year’s event to the 2021 Grand Prix. As the Grand Prix honors those commitments from its loyal fans the event is reaching out to those ticket buyers this week to review their options for the 2021 Grand Prix.

“Ticket purchasers that opted for a refund as a result of the cancellation in 2020, along with fans that registered for a pre-sale period in 2021, will also have the opportunity in the coming days to buy tickets for this year’s race. The remaining available tickets for June 12-13 will be placed on sale May 20.”

Comerica Bank will again sponsor Free Prix Day on June 11 with a number of free passes available upon request beginning May 17.

For more information, visit DetroitGP.com.