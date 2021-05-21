Detroit Grand Prix to allow more fans following change in state guidelines

The Detroit News

When the Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle next month, it will play host to more fans than initially expected after Michigan’s recently updated COVID guidelines.

Event officials said “a few thousand more” fans will be allowed in the grandstands following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement Thursday that outdoor capacity restrictions will be entirely lifted on June 1.

The Detroit Grand Prix was originally set to reduce its grandstand capacity to 20% and host between 6,000-9,000 each day during the three-day event on June 11-13.

“We are so excited that we will be able to welcome more fans back to Belle Isle to experience the Grand Prix with the restrictions on outdoor venues being lifted in the state of Michigan,” Michael Montri, president of the Detroit Grand Prix, said in a statement Friday. “With vaccinations continuing and positivity rates improving across the state, this is another strong indication that we are moving in a positive direction in Michigan.”

The additional reserved grandstand seats will go on sale on Monday and will be available for online purchase only at www.DetroitGP.com/tickets. General admission tickets are on sale and can be purchased on the event’s website.

Event officials said the Detroit Grand Prix will continue to follow the state health and safety guidelines in place and the total attendance will still be reduced to host a safe event, which includes IndyCar races on the final two days.

Event organizers announced on May 11 all fans would be required to wear face coverings at the Detroit Grand Prix except when actively eating or drinking. It’s unclear whether that rule will still be in place since Michigan’s mask requirements also recently changed.

“Our top priority has always been to provide a safe and fun experience on Belle Isle for our fans,” Montri said. “As we followed the protocols that were in place throughout our planning, and with the build out for the Grand Prix entering its final stages, many of the fan activities and attractions that were featured at our event in the past — like live music — will not be included in 2021. We have heard from many of our fans that are looking forward to being back on Belle Isle to enjoy a world-class event and we are so excited to provide that opportunity to a few thousand more fans each day at the Grand Prix.”