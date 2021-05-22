Saturday's motors: Kyle Busch dominates in snagging Xfinity race win in Austin

Austin, Texas — Kyle Busch turned in a dominating performance to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, with lessons learned for maybe an even bigger victory later in the weekend.

Busch, looking to get some extra laps and much-needed track experience before the NASCAR Cup Series race, stepped into the Xfinity lineup and crushed the field from the pole position with a pace and road course mastery that left little doubt about the outcome from the opening laps.

Busch led 36 of 46 laps and finished 11 seconds ahead of A.J. Allmendinger for his record 98th Xfinity victory and 217th in NASCAR's top three series.

The win and the course knowledge will be a boost heading into Sunday's Cup race if conditions stay the same. The Saturday race was dry. Rain looms in the forecast for Sunday.

NASCAR's inaugural race weekend at the 3.4-mile track built for Formula One is pushing drivers to quickly learn its 20 turns, s-curves and elevation changes. None are trickier than the first corner, a left-handed switchback that quickly send the cars into a 133-foot descent.

Busch had cut through the wet conditions in the morning to earn pole position and was just as dominant when the sun came out.

Ross Chastain started second and challenged Busch from the start through the first corner. But his race was done early as he broke an axle when he left the track in the first lap and his car limped back the garage.

Busch led most of the first stage but wound up 13th after getting delayed by traffic in pit lane. He quickly returned to the front before pitting again at the end of the second. Justin Haley, who missed last week's race at Dover because of what was termed as problems with coronavirus protocols, won the second stage.

Busch then closed the door on the field with a bolt up the hill out of third-stage restart. He had a car-length lead heading in the first turn, denying Allmendinger's best chance to make a race of it late.

Justin Allgaier finished third. Xfinity series leader and defending champ Austin Cindric, who has three wins and seven top-five finishes this season, finished fifth.

Penske struggles with speed, Power outside of Indy 500 field

Indianapolis — It's been 26 years since a Roger Penske car missed the Indianapolis 500 in one of the lowest points for the storied organization. Penske now owns the place, and yet his team stunningly finds itself fighting for a spot in the field.

Will Power, one of the greatest qualifiers in IndyCar history, failed to seal his spot in the 33-car field on Saturday's first day of qualifications. The 2018 Indy 500 winner will be one of five drivers vying for the final three spots in the field Sunday when qualifying is completed.

Power's struggles were the worst of a Team Penske group that has lagged behind the competition all week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

None of the four Penske entries have been that impressive and the struggle to find speed stretched to Simona de Silvestro, who returned to Indy for the first time since 2015 with a female-led race team that is backed by Roger Penske in his push for diversity.

De Silvestro beat the clock by a mere eight seconds for a final qualifying attempt but it was not enough to lock her into the top 30. Power and de Silvestro will square off against Charlie Kimball, Sage Karam and rookie R.C. Enerson in a last-row shootout Sunday.

Two drivers will miss the race and the shootout field includes a pair of Penske cars for the first time since 1995 when Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi missed the race.

“You need to be a scientist to work this one out,” said Power, who with 62 poles trails only Mario Andretti's record of 67 poles on the career list. Power had qualified in the first three rows of the Indy 500 in 11 of the last 12 years.

“We gave it our best shot. I think that if we just do a conservative run tomorrow we should be OK,” Power said. “But if something goes wrong you are out.”

No one expected a Team Penske struggle but it was clear immediately Saturday that the Chevy-backed powerhouse had nothing for most of the field. But it wasn't a Chevrolet issue, even though Honda claimed seven spots in the Fast Nine.

The pole and first three rows for the May 30 race are settled Sunday and the quartet from Chip Ganassi Racing has the edge. Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon posted the fastest four-lap average to open qualifying and nobody knocked him from the top stop over the next six hours.

Colton Herta for Andretti Autosport was second fastest and followed by Ganassi driver Tony Kanaan. Ed Carpenter was fourth and followed by Rinus Veekay, the 20-year-old Ed Carpenter Racing driver who scored the first IndyCar win of his career last week on Indy's road course.

Carpenter and VeeKay are the only Chevrolet drivers in the Fast Nine.

The day was dominated by Honda and at one point Dixon said the engine-maker was chasing all nine slots in the Fast Nine. Helio Castroneves was sixth for Meyer Shank Racing and followed by Alex Palou of Ganassi, Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti and Marcus Ericsson in the final Ganassi entry.

Palou was devastated, though, after crashing during a late afternoon qualifying attempt. He'd been worried he was going to be bumped from the Fast Nine and tried to better his time in the heat of the team against the better judgement of his crew.

“I was pushing the team. The team was on the fence of going out now with the weather, so I was pushing them like ‘Hey, guys, we have a fast car, we can go,'” Palou said. “So I’m feeling a bit stupid for not listening to the team and then really sorry for all the work they put in.”

The car could be repaired and Palou does not need a backup for Sunday.

NASCAR trucks series

Todd Gilliland powered through wet conditions early, then grabbed the lead late to pull away for his first NASCAR trucks series victory of the season Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.

Gilliland was in a four-car group that drew from the pack at the start of the final stage, then overtook Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Kaz Grala over the final laps. This was his second career trucks win and first since 2019.

“From the drop of the green flag, I was aggressive,” said Gilliland, who started fifth and overcame a penalty that briefly put him in the back of the field. "If you've got the truck to do it ... you've got to get by people when you can."

Gilliland noted he just turned 21 a week ago.

“It might be a fun night,” he said.

The victory also marked the first of any kind for a NASCAR series race at the Circuit of the Americas. NASCAR is racing at the 3.4-mile Formula One road course for the first time this weekend and doing it amid wind and rain that soaked the track through practice and the early part of the race.

None of it seemed to bother Gilliland, who won the first stage, then was penalized and pushed to the back when a crew member jumped the wall too early on his pit entry. He quickly recovered and was back among the leaders with 10 laps to go.

A nip-and-tuck battle with Ankrum for the lead finally put him in front for good. Gilliland got only faster as conditions dried. He put in his fastest lap on worn tires with two laps still to go.

Even with the bad conditions early, the race was mostly clean with lots of bumps but no collisions to bring out a yellow flag.

Ankrum finished third behind Grala, who led 11 laps.

"It was challenging keeping up with track conditions. We ended the race on a totally different track than we started," Grala said.

Creed, the defending series champion, who has won the previous race at Darlington, faded late to fifth.