Michigan International Speedway will be fully open for August race weekend

For the first time in two years, Michigan International Speedway will allow fans at its races.

MIS announced Wednesday that the two-mile track will open its grandstands and campgrounds to full capacity and will have no mask requirement for its race weekend in late August.

The weekend will consist of three races: the Henry Ford Health System 200 (ARCA Series) on Aug. 20, the New Holland 250 (Xfinity Series) on Aug. 21 and the FireKeepers Casino 400 (Cup Series) on Aug. 22.

“No race weekend is complete without fans and we are beyond excited and ready to welcome them back to Michigan International Speedway with no restrictions,” MIS president Rick Brenner said in a statement.

“We are very appreciative of state, local and regional officials for the support and collaboration to welcome fans back for a safe and entertaining race experience.”

Tickets for the FireKeepers Casino 400 start at $39 and can be purchased at mispeedway.com. Campsites at the track start at $160 and campers have the option to move into select campgrounds on Thursday of race week starting at $130.

MIS will follow the state’s health and safety guidelines, which lifted all outdoor capacity restrictions on June 1.