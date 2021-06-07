EMU gets $1 million gift from NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Jack Roush

The Detroit News

Livonia businessman Jack Roush, a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, has contributed $1 million to support mathematics and automotive programs in Eastern Michigan University's GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.

Roush, an EMU alum, is chairman of the board of Roush Enterprises and founder, CEO and co-owner of the NASCAR Roush Fenway Racing team.

“This generous gift will play a critical role in increasing access for EMU students to math instruction and support, as well as offer superior preparation to students planning to enter the automotive industry,” said university President James Smith.

“I have a lifelong commitment to learning, and I’ve come full circle, from receiving my master’s degree in scientific mathematics at EMU to founding and chairing a company so heavily committed to technical excellence,” said Roush. "One of the challenges for young people coming of age in our time is marrying a strong academic background with practical experience."

The gift will support these initiatives:

A $400,000 endowment to enhance and expand math preparation and tutoring programming, focusing especially on students pursuing engineering, computer science and other STEM majors. Programming could include summer boot camp sessions and increased tutoring options.

A $400,000 endowment for the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology for equipment, programming and initiatives to prepare students for careers in the automotive industry, including support for the Baja SAE Racing team and other vehicle competition teams.

A $200,000 fund to buy industry standard automotive lab equipment for the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.

"This gift is a vote of confidence for the college, its facilities, and its program. We are very excited about the support from Mr. Roush, such a respected authority in the field of engineering," said Mohamad Qatu, dean of the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.

The gift from Roush is part of EMU’s Give Rise campaign, which was launched in March with a $100 million goal.