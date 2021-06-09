Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey named grand marshal of Detroit Grand Prix's Sunday race

The Detroit News

Saddiq Bey, who emerged as one of the Detroit Pistons' young stars last season, will serve as grand marshal for Sunday's Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle.

Bey will participate in pre- and post-race ceremonies for the second race in the IndyCar Series weekend doubleheader, including the official command of “Drivers, To Your Cars” before the noon race.

“It’s an honor to be the grand marshal for the Detroit Grand Prix,” Bey said in a statement released Wednesday by the Detroit Grand Prix. “The city has such a rich history within the sports and car industries and I’m excited to be a part of this incredible event on Belle Isle.”

One of three first-round picks for the Pistons in the 2020 NBA Draft, Bey was selected No. 19 overall out of Villanova. He played in 70 games, including 53 starts, and averaged 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He shot 38% from 3-point range, leading all NBA rookies with 175 made 3-pointers, a Pistons rookie record.

Bey was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week in mid-February.

Lions first-year head coach Dan Campbell will serve as grand marshal of Saturday's first race at Belle Isle.