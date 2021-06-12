Detroit Grand Prix red flagged for an hour after scary crash by Felix Rosenqvist

Detroit — The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race No. 1 was red flagged after 28 laps on Saturday afternoon because of a scary crash involving Arrow McLaren driver Felix Rosenqvist.

Rosenqvist, who was running in the top 10 on lap 25 of the 70-lap race, experienced problems when the throttle stuck, resulting in his No. 7 Chevrolet going straight into the Turn 6 wall at approximately 90 mph with the nose of the car going through the tire barrier and into the concrete wall, pushing a portion of it over.

Rosenqvist never lost consciousness and was extracted from the car, put on the board and placed in the ambulance.

“Felix is doing fine, as you know he crashed in Turn 6,” Dr. Geoffrey Billows of the IndyCar medical team said. “He is cautious and alert the entire time. He never lost consciousness. He was talking the entire time. He was having some soreness but had no loss of sensation anywhere.

“We were able to get him out of the car and bring him into the infield care center for preliminary evaluation. We’re sending him downtown to the hospital for some advanced imaging and a more definitive evaluation.”

The race was red flagged and stopped for more than an hour while the wall was being replaced. Scott Dixon led at the time the red flag came out, having led 16 laps.