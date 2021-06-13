Pato O'Ward finishes strong to win Detroit Grand Prix Race No. 2

Detroit — Pato O’Ward put on a show during the final seven laps to win Race No. 2 of the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader Sunday afternoon on Belle Isle.

O’Ward, the 22-year-old Mexican, was fifth heading into the final restart with seven laps remaining.

O’Ward quickly overtook Graham Rahal and Alex Palou on the first lap after the restart, then passed Colton Herta for second with six laps remaining and had his sights on pole sitter Josef Newgarden, who had led the entire race and was trying to earn Team Penske its first win of the season.

O’Ward, who started 16th, passed Newgarden with an outside move — the cars actually touched — with three laps left and went on to defeat Newgarden by 6.7 seconds with Palou finishing third, followed by Herta, Rahal, Will Power and Scott Dixon.

It was O’Ward’s second win of the season — and career — in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for car owners Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson while taking over the series points lead by a point (299-298) over Palou.

