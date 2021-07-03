Saturday's motor sports: Kurt Busch chases NASCAR playoffs with future uncertain

By Steve Megargee

Associated Press

Elkhart Lake, Wis. — Kurt Busch has welcomed the uncertainty of this season as he chases a playoff berth while pondering his future in NASCAR.

Busch posted the fastest practice time Saturday as NASCAR’s Cup Series returned to Road America for the first time since 1956. His younger brother, Kyle Busch, had the second-fastest practice time but crashed and will have to start Sunday at the back of the pack in a backup car.

There’s plenty at stake for Kurt Busch the rest of the year as he heads into Sunday’s race 14th in the points standings.

“I haven’t really been in this situation much,” Busch said. “Usually there’s a win or really good points that give us a cushion. I’ve embraced this year in a whole different level just because of all the challenges that have come our way.”

Busch’s contract with Chip Ganassi Racing expires at the end of the year, and Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks this week and will leave the Cup Series at the end of the season.

Busch said the news broke when he was inside a simulator. He stepped out and saw he had a couple hundred text messages.

“You drive harder and push deeper and push harder when news like that comes out,” Busch said. “It was a surprise to me. All of us at Ganassi looked at each other and said, ‘We’ve got a playoff berth right in front of us. Let’s go get it. Let’s win and let’s push as hard as we can here right now in 2021.’”

Busch prepared for Road America on the simulator for a refresher on a course he last raced 2012 when he finished eighth in an Xfinity Series race. He said he attended an IndyCar race at the track as a fan in 1997.

Road America, located on 640 acres about halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay, has hosted an Xfinity Series race each year since 2010. But this weekend marks the first time Road America has hosted NASCAR’s premier series since Tim Flock won a rainy Grand National event back in 1956.

This is the fourth of seven road-course races on this year’s Cup Series schedule, and red-hot Kyle Larson thinks it’s the toughest yet.

“There’s just not much room for error here,” Larson said.

Kyle Busch discovered that Saturday when he spun across the track until the left side of his Toyota hit the concrete. Ryan Preece also will start at the back of the pack Sunday after being forced to go to a backup car.

Drivers have debated whether the competitors with Xfinity Series experience at Road America could have an edge.

Sure enough, Austin Cindric posted the third-fastest practice time after winning the Xfinity Series race here last year. AJ Allmendinger, who won here in 2013 and finished second last year, had the seventh-fastest time.

“Beautiful track – very narrow, very fast, very technical, obviously a lot of turns,” Martin Truex Jr. said. “I think the guys with more experience are the faster guys right now. We’ve got some catching up to do. But we got faster literally every single lap in practice.”

Xfinity

Kyle Busch continued his perfect NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday at Road America.

After spinning off course twice, Busch rallied in the final stage and led the final five laps in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for his fourth victory in four starts this year and 101st in the series.

NASCAR only allows Cup Series drivers to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races a year. Busch is scheduled to enter his final Xfinity event of the season next week at Atlanta.

Busch edged teammate Daniel Hemric by 3.522 seconds, with Michael Annett third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and Gibbs driver and Harrison Burton fifth. Road America has had a different winner in each of its 12 Xfinity events.

Allmendinger won the first two stages, giving up the lead when Busch went past him on the right in the closing laps.

Austin Cindric, the 2020 winner on the 4.048-mile course, led Saturday, but his Ford suffered damage in a wreck that began when Myatt Snider spun off course coming out of a restart. Cindric ended up in eighth.

This Xfinity Series race capped an eventful day for Busch.

Although he had the second-fastest time in practice for the Cup race Sunday, Busch crashed his Toyota and will have to use a backup car Sunday. That means he will start Sunday’s race in the back of the pack.

Formula One

Relentless Max Verstappen clinched his third straight pole position with a commanding drive for Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg on Saturday, while title rival Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth place for flagging Mercedes.

Hamilton was under pressure in his final lap and went too wide on the last two turns. On the day he announced a two-year contract extension, the seven-time F1 champion was even upstaged by 21-year-old countryman Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

Norris almost caught Verstappen, too, placing just .05 seconds behind him.

Verstappen leads Hamilton 5-2 in poles this season and the pressure is on Hamilton heading into Sunday’s race. He trails Verstappen by 18 points and 4-3 for wins.

A bad day for Mercedes saw Valtteri Bottas qualifying in fifth.

Cool and overcast conditions had been forecast for the final practice and qualifying, which would have favored Mercedes, but both sessions were held in warm weather with sporadic bursts of sunshine splashing the Red Bull ring.

One grandstand was packed with orange-shirted Dutch fans cheering on Verstappen every time he drove past. Others sat on grass banks dotted around the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) circuit nestled in the Styrian mountains.

In the first section of qualifying, known as Q1, Verstappen showed his intent.

He topped the charts with Hamilton .26 seconds adrift and only fourth fastest behind two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Norris.

Hamilton moved to the top in Q2, only for the Dutch contingent to roar as Verstappen replaced him. He topped Q2 by .331 seconds from Hamilton and .449 from Bottas.

There were celebrations in the Williams garage as George Russell scraped it into Q3 with 10th place – quite an achievement in a car lacking genuine pace.

Williams pushed both Ferraris out of Q2, with Carlos Sainz Jr. placing 11th and Charles Leclerc 12th.

Earlier Saturday, Verstappen dominated the third and final practice.

The Red Bull driver finished .54 seconds ahead of Bottas and a sizable .69 in front of Hamilton.

Verstappen’s main time gains were in terms of straight-line speed – a familiar strength this season – and on corners 1 and 3.

“Breaking too early and carrying too much speed into the apex,” was the answer given to Hamilton by his race engineer, when Hamilton asked why he was losing time on Turn 3.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly was an impressive fourth for AlphaTauri, while four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel was 10th for Aston Martin. The track announcer wished a happy birthday to the 34-year-old German before the session started.

Verstappen waited until nearly the halfway point of the hour-long run before coming out on track and rocketed up the leaderboard.

Earlier Saturday, Hamilton agreed to a two-year contract extension with Mercedes, taking him until the end of 2023.

He is having a tougher fight than many predicted this season.