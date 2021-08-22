Ryan Blaney hangs on to win FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn — Ryan Blaney overtook William Byron on the final restart with eight laps remaining and went on to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 Sunday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway for car owner Roger Penske.

NASCAR Cup defending series champion Chase Elliott (68) and his Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson (71) and Byron (18) combined to lead 157 of the first 192 laps on the two-mile superspeedway in Chevrolets before Blaney stole the show in the eight-lap restart in his No. 12 Ford.

Byron had the lead heading into the final restart and had the desired outside lane with Denny Hamlin pushing him, but Kyle Busch gave Blaney the push of the race from the inside which sent Blaney’s No. 12 Ford ahead of Byron and well on the way to the win.

Sure, there was great racing the rest of the way with Larson, who has a series-high five wins, and Byron having multiple shots at taking the lead away from Blaney … only to come up short.

Byron finished second, followed by Larson, Kurt Busch and Hamlin.

