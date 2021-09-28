Detroit Grand Prix officials want to move IndyCar race back to city streets

Detroit Grand Prix officials are seeking to move the event from Belle Isle back to the city streets.

At a meeting with Detroit City Council on Tuesday, Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker said he wants to connect the IndyCar race and the IMSA sports car race to citizens of Detroit, where more than 50 percent of the race could be viewed for free, including from a pedestrian bridge on Jefferson.

The future track would be set on Jefferson and Atwater with a hairpin turn near the DCF Center in downtown Detroit.

The 2022 Detroit Grand Prix will be held on Belle Isle on June 3-5.

There will be another meeting with Detroit City Council on the proposal Friday.

Since the Grand Prix returned to Belle Isle in 2007, event organizers and contributing partners have made more than $13.5 million in improvements to Belle Isle, including raising more than $5 million in funds for the Belle Isle Conservancy for their mission to preserve, protect and restore Belle Isle Park through the annual Grand Prixmiere Charity Gala.

The Detroit Grand Prix celebrated its 30th anniversary with the doubleheader on Belle Isle in 2019. The inaugural race on Belle Isle took place in 1992, won by Bobby Rahal. His son, Graham Rahal swept both races of the doubleheader weekend in 2017 while competing for his father.

There have been stoppages and gaps in years when the IndyCar series didn’t hold races on Belle Isle, including from 2002 through 2006 when the contract ran out for the CART/Champ Car series following the 2001 race.

Roger Penske, now the IndyCar series owner, brought racing back to Belle Isle in 2007, but again tough economic times sidelined the race from 2009 through 2011 before again returning in 2012 followed by its first doubleheader in ’13.

The race weekend on Belle Isle even had a little Hollywood in it with Sylvester Stallone starring in the movie Driven more than 20 years ago.

Open wheel racing in Detroit actually started with Formula One running through the streets of downtown in the early ‘80s with Northern Ireland’s John Watson winning the inaugural Detroit Grand Prix on the 17-turn, 2.493-mile course which surrounded the Renaissance Center and included two tough hairpin turns, a tunnel and a run alongside the Detroit River.

The late great Ayrton Senna won the Detroit Grand Prix three straight years (1986-88) with his final win leading to his first of three Formula One championships and also being the last time the series competed in the Motor City with the drivers feeling the course was too bumpy and grueling to handle.

Open wheel did continue with a CART-sanctioned race in 1989 won by Emerson Fittipaldi, then by Michael Andretti in ’90 and again by Fittipaldi in ’91 before the series moved on to Belle Isle.

dgoricki@detroitnews.com