Saturday's motors: Lewis Hamilton takes pole for Turkish GP

Associated Press

Istanbul — Formula One defending champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with title rival Max Verstappen in third.

But Hamilton has a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three combustion engines for the season and will start 11th on Sunday. It means Bottas will be on the front row with Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc just behind in third, alongside AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in fourth, after a strong final lap from Gasly.

Hamilton’s record-extending 102nd pole saw him finish .13 seconds ahead of Bottas and .33 clear of Verstappen’s Red Bull.

“It was a tricky session, there were still some damp patches (on track),” Hamilton said. “I imagine tomorrow is going to be difficult to move up. We’ve got the long straight down the back, so we’ll see what we can do.”

Hamilton will go for a record-extending 101st F1 win while Verstappen chases an 18th.

Verstappen felt the car improved after some complications in Friday’s two practice sessions.

“The laps were quite good. We lost a bit down the straight, we’ll have to look into that. Overall, quite a decent recovery from yesterday,” Verstappen said. “Let’s wait and see what the weather will do overnight. Let’s see how competitive we will be in the race. Obviously tire wear is quite high around this track. But the track is very fun to drive.”

Bottas is still seeking his first win of the season and could get it this time with Hamilton perhaps too far back to challenge.

“I’m on pole so should be good,” the Finnish driver said. “I’ll focus on my own race tomorrow and try to keep up the good pace.”

As the afternoon rain started to fall, drivers tried to do quick early laps in Q1 before the track got too wet.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. spun off track and got back on, as did AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, while Hamilton went wide on Turn 5.

Hamilton topped Q1 ahead of Verstappen and Bottas, while McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo – winner of eight F1 races – was the biggest name among the five knocked out of it.

“I struggled to get more out of the soft tires,” Ricciardo said. “No excuses.”

Although Hamilton again topped Q2 ahead of Bottas and Verstappen, he also complained of not getting enough heat into his tires.

Leclerc had an issue with downforce and lost the rear of his Ferrari as he slid off track midway through Q2. That damaged his tires a little and put him at risk of not qualifying for Q3. But the driver from Monaco got through on his last lap, while four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel missed out for Aston Martin.

The 5.3-kilometer (3.3-mile) Istanbul Park circuit was fairly dry by Q3 and Hamilton took control without too much trouble.

He leads Verstappen by two points in a thrilling title race but could well be overtaken by the Dutchman. Hamilton trails Verstappen 7-5 for wins and 7-4 for poles this season and there are six races to go after Turkey.

Earlier, Gasly posted the fastest time in a rainy third and final practice. He led from Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Verstappen. Hamilton was way down in 18th spot but hardly took part because he was saving tires for qualifying.

The final session was halted for a few minutes approaching the halfway point when Williams driver George Russell went off the track and into gravel.

Verstappen, Vettel and Leclerc all did 360-degree spins before regaining control of their cars.

Sainz Jr. starts from last after a complete engine change earlier this week.

Harvick out to stop early playoff elimination

Concord, N.C. — This is it for Kevin Harvick, a winner of nine races just last year and now on the verge of his earliest career playoff knockout. The steadiest guy in the garage is winless this season – he’s on a 38-race losing streak – and needs a big day at Charlotte Motor Speedway to avoid playoff elimination.

Harvick has made it through the second round of the playoffs every year since the elimination format started in 2014, the year he won his only Cup title. Harvick is such a solid bet to be a contender because he’s always in the hunt, always among the leaders, and he’s advanced to the championship round in five of seven seasons.

And yet he heads to the Roval at Charlotte on Sunday ranked ninth in the standings, the first driver below the cutline. The field will be trimmed from 12 to eight after this race, and Harvick lags nine points below the final transfer position.

Harvick, the same guy who slammed his helmet in rage after on-track shenanigans with reigning champion Chase Elliott cost him a win last month, was surreally serene headed into the make-or-break race.

“I’m kind of a creature of habit, do the same things on a weekly basis, and it’s just another race,” Harvick said. “I know that sounds cliché and boring and all the things that come with that, but you just have to go out there and do what you do, the best you can, and see where it falls.”

It’s been a bad year at Stewart-Haas Racing and Harvick and the No. 4 team are the biggest losers. They dominated all the way up until the third-round finale last season and this year have been fairly mediocre.

His eight top-fives and 21 top-10s are the lowest since 2012, but even in that uncharacteristically off year Harvick still won one race. Harvick’s best shot was at Bristol in the first-round finale but Elliott, angry at Harvick over another on-track incident, intentionally slowed Harvick to help Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson catch Harvick and steal the win.

The second round has been OK – Harvick was ninth at Las Vegas, and he was running eighth on Monday when Talladega was called for rain – but that’s not good enough. Harvick, Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman are all below the cutline going into the Roval, a hybrid track that uses both the road course and oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin is the only driver locked into the third round and Harvick doesn’t need a win to advance. It’s tight right ahead of him and Kyle Busch and Elliott are tied for the final two spots, only nine points ahead of Harvick. Ryan Blaney, in sixth, only has a 15-point cushion.

A top-five for Harvick coupled with a disaster for any of the other three might be enough to get Harvick through to the round of eight.

“I’ve had a lot worse seasons, I know that for sure,” said Harvick, a 20-year veteran who turns 46 in December. “I’ve lived through a whole bunch that are way worse than this one.”

The 2001 season is top of Harvick’s mind, his rookie year when he was called up the week after Dale Earnhardt’s fatal crash in the season-opening Daytona 500. Harvick ran both the Cup and then-Busch Series that season, a grueling 68 races that ended with NASCAR’s second-tier championship.

Harvick, a young hothead and former high school wrestler from Bakersfield, California, replaced Earnhardt and became something of a savior for a Richard Childress Racing team that could have collapsed. When the adrenaline and emotions finally found the checkered flag, the team fell flat in a miserable 2002 season.

“I personally have been through some pretty tough years and this one has just been a struggle because (we’ve) had to work so hard to get everything that we have,” Harvick said.

“We also have learned a lot about the other side of the fence, as far as having to dig your heels in and do things that you haven’t had to do. Whether you like it or not, the race is coming up next week, and you’re gonna have to participate whether your car is slow or fast and you got to figure out how to make the most out of that.”

What about Elliott?

Harvick sure sounded as if he’s at peace with his fate headed into Sunday and if there’s any lingering hard feelings against Elliott a full three weeks after their dustup at Bristol, Harvick hasn’t tipped his hand.

The consensus seemed to be that Harvick, someway, somehow, would find a way to derail Elliott’s bid for a second consecutive title as payback for Bristol. The Roval is as big a stage as any for Harvick to exact his revenge: Elliott is the two-time defending winner.

The Roval is a 2.28-mile, 17-turn circuit that uses both the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course as well as a portion of its oval. It’s been a challenging circuit since Speedway Motorsports created the course and all three previous runnings have been marred by both comical mistakes and sloppy driving.

Perfect place for Harvick to ruin Elliott’s day, right?

Hamlin, the driver Harvick once messed with headed onto the track for practice just because Hamlin criticized Harvick’s team, doesn’t think anything will happen. Not at the Roval or anywhere else.

“You look back at the (Bristol) incident and I don’t know how you blame anyone for anything. It was a racing thing,” Hamlin said, dismissing the fact that Harvick has never been known as someone to back down.

“Define winning or losing,” Hamlin said. “Some people leave spats better than how they came into them.”

Odds and ends

Elliott is the 23/10 favorite to win the Roval, according to FanDuel. … A third consecutive win at Charlotte would be an eighth road course victory for Elliott, tying him with Tony Stewart for second-most in NASCAR history. Jeff Gordon is the all-time winningest driver on road courses with nine victories. … In three starts on the Roval, Elliott has not finished lower than sixth. … Daniel Craig, two days after the opening of his fifth and final James Bond film “No Time to Die” opened in wide release, will be the honorary starter. … The race marks the 750th career Cup start for Harvick.