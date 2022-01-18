2022 Detroit Grand Prix tickets go on sale Wednesday

Tickets for the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix go on sale Wednesday, with prices beginning at $40 and a variety of packages offered for the three-day summer event.

The Raceway at Belle Isle Park will play host to its 22nd and final event weekend from June 3-5. The event will return to the streets of downtown Detroit in 2023.

Included with every ticket is access to the Fifth Third Paddock, which gives fans an opportunity to observe teams working in their garage areas during all races throughout the weekend, and the James Scott Memorial Fountain.

Tickets will be offered at reduced prices before Feb. 28, and all reserved seating can be purchased at a discounted two-day rate. Children 15 and under are permitted in the general admission areas for free.

For more information or to buy tickets go to www.DetroitGP.com/tickets or call (866) 464-7749.