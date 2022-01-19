Scott McLaughlin ready to make push in Year 2 of IndyCar, take on 'technical' Belle Isle

Scott McLaughlin is looking forward to his second year of competing in the NTT IndyCar Series, now knowing what it takes to get things done after getting familiar with tracks during his rookie season.

McLaughlin, 28, knows how fortunate he is to be working for Team Penske and car owner Roger Penske, who also owns the IndyCar series.

McLaughlin will feel more confident when he closes out racing on Belle Isle’s 13-turn, 2.3-mile street course on June 3-5. The series will be run on the streets of downtown Detroit in 2023.

McLaughlin finished 14th in points last season, with a season’s-best finish of second at Texas. He finished 19th in Race No. 1 on Belle Isle and 20th in Race No. 2.

“It’s exciting," he said. "Last year for me was all about trying to learn all the places we go to, the different tracks, including Detroit, and Detroit was one of the hardest races I came across just with how technical the track is there at Belle Isle. So, this year I’m so excited because I’m familiar with how everything is and I feel really strong that going into my second season that I can really push for some good results."

McLaughlin earned the ride in the Team Penske No. 3 Chevrolet by establishing himself as a champion in the Australian Supercars Series while driving for Penske. He won 48 races and three series championships in four years of racing in the series, referred to as the "NASCAR of Australia," while driving for Team Penske.

“Driving for Roger, I knew that was going to be an opportunity that potentially would pursue my dream of racing in America," McLaughlin said, "but I had to do some work down under and we did that, won a championship in our biggest race Bathurst 1000 which is our Indy 500 and to win that is awesome and that was my ticket to America.

“I won that in 2019, which is really special because that was the same year Simon (Pagenaud) won the Indy 500 for Penske, so it was a massive year in 2019 for Team Penske. Then, experiencing my first Indy 500 last year as a rookie was awesome, such a cool race and so different than anything I’ve experienced. I had a ball.

“You just get raised a level when you drive for Roger. He asks for so much, but he’s a very humble guy and very successful and you listen to him as much as you can. I can’t wait to get back to Indy, there’s nothing like going at those speeds and inches away from other people’s wheels. It’s crazy, so I can’t wait to get back there and attempt it for a second time.”

McLaughlin’s Team Penske teammates include Josef Newgarden, who is a two-time series champion (2017, ’19).

There are several reasons the Belle Isle track is challenging, McLaughlin said.

“It’s very bumpy," he said, "but the track is concrete for the most part, so the way the rubber sticks to the track and you can start with a very slick track and by the end of the weekend it’s very grippy.

“Throughout the weekend, the car setup is changing a huge amount and a lot of that feedback comes from me as a driver, and there’s a lot of things that come to you at different stages throughout the race, whether you’re doing wing changes, quick wing changes in the pit stop to make sure you’re on top of the track where the track’s at. I enjoy it, and it’s usually hot so it takes its toll on the body.”

