Michigan native Erik Jones aims to follow Matthew Stafford with win in NASCAR's 'Super Bowl'

Erik Jones is feeling much more comfortable and confident in his second year with Petty GMS Motorsports and looking forward to getting the season under way with Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500, the Super Bowl of the NASCAR series.

Jones, a 25-year-old native of Byron, Michigan, is now a six-year veteran of the NASCAR Cup series and looking to play on a more level playing field with the Next Gen car in the mix for this season. He will be driving the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.