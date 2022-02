Longtime NASCAR owner Roger Penske didn’t seem overly concerned when Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski announced he was leaving Team Penske at the end of the 2021 season to become owner/driver for Roush/Fenway/Keselowski Racing.

After all, Penske had confidence 23-year-old Austin Cindric would do just fine replacing Keselowski in the No. 2 Ford Mustang.